CHIPPEWA FALLS, WIS. — Chelsea Torgerson kept her daughter home from school Tuesday.

"Just for my own peace of mind, I wanted to keep her home," Torgerson said. "I know these things happen in the world every day, but this is just so close."

Torgerson's daughter, 8-year-old Ava Johnson, attends Parkview Elementary — the same school where Iliana "Lily" Peters was a student until her death at the hands of an unknown killer.

"It's every parent's worst nightmare," Torgerson said. "It's just scary that person is still out there somewhere."

Residents of this western Wisconsin city expressed shock and horror at the 10-year-old's death, which police are calling a homicide. Lily's body was found Monday morning near a wooded trail along Duncan Creek near the Leinenkugel brewery, within sight of the aunt's home where she'd been visiting.

"It makes us all ill," said Louise Lea, who lives in the nearby rural community of Jim Falls. When she heard the news, Lea said, "First I felt terror for the little girl, and then terror for the parents. And then terror for her classmates and the neighborhood and the whole community.

"It just makes chills go up and down your spine."

Residents dressed in purple to honor Lily, and purple balloons and "Justice for Lily" banners filled the town on Tuesday. At her school and on a downtown bridge, people have left drawings, flowers, candles and stuffed animals.

At her school, a stuffed pink teddy bear bore the words "Lily Forever" in a childish scrawl.

There were no official updates as of midday Tuesday as an investigation continued by local, county and state law enforcement agencies. The entire wooded area where the child's body was found near an asphalt walking path was cordoned off with yellow police tape.

Police have set up a tip line, and anyone with information about the case is urged to call 1-800-263-5906.

Several members of the extended Peters family, contacted Tuesday, declined to speak about the case.

The apparent murder has hit the community especially hard, as residents still remember the horrific deaths of three Girl Scouts and a Scout leader from a Chippewa Falls troop killed in 2018 by a man high on computer keyboard cleaner who ran them down while they were picking up trash from a highway ditch.

Many residents referred back to that tragedy in discussing the latest one.

"It's so sad that so many young kids are dying at the hands of someone evil," said Karen Saltness.

Charline Myers said she feels "sad and angry. I feel sorry for the little girl's family, the school and all her classmates. With all that's gone on in the last few years, these kids don't need this."

Chippewa Falls residents described their hometown as a friendly place where many people don't even lock their doors. The death of a child in an apparent homicide, they said, has exposed the children of Chippewa Falls to a dark side of life that they shouldn't have to know.

"Kids are questioning everything," said Chris Wensel, who works at the Chippewa Candy Shop downtown. "And that's what's so sad. They're living in a town that they thought was safe."

When Lily's photo showed up on social media after she went missing Sunday night, it was a shock, Wensel said.

"I thought, 'I recognize her,' " she said. She realized that Lily was one of the many local kids who ride their bikes to buy candy at the shop.

Ava Johnson, whose mother kept her home from school, left a handmade drawing at the makeshift shrine on the bridge near the crime scene. Written on purple paper, it was an entire page of hearts, dozens of them.

"I'm scared," Ava said. "I'm old enough to understand most of it, but not every single thing."

She spoke for the entire town.