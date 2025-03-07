A threatening note found Wednesday on a Sun Country Airlines flight from the Twin Cities that caused the plane’s diversion to El Paso, Texas, was determined to be a hoax perpetuated by two young children, according to the FBI.
FBI: Kids’ hoax prompted diversion of a Sun Country flight headed to Mexico from the Twin Cities
The flight landed instead in El Paso due to security concerns raised by a note passed by two children, authorities said.
The note said “You Are All Going to Die, Help Me,” according to a statement issued Thursday evening by federal authorities.
“The flight crew immediately reported the threat to law enforcement and diverted the flight for the safety of the passengers and the flight crew,” according to a statement from FBI El Paso Special Agent in Charge John Morales. “During interviews, it was uncovered the threat was a hoax initiated by two young children on the flight.”
No criminal charges will be filed, according to the FBI.
The plane, with 156 passengers, took off shortly before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport en route to Mazatlan, Mexico. But the FBI was notified at about 4:15 p.m. Mountain time by its National Threat Operation Center that the plane was being diverted to El Paso International Airport, where it landed at 4:25 p.m.
According to a statement from Sun Country spokesperson Wendy Burt, the plane landed in El Paso without incident and passengers were provided overnight accommodations.
FBI: Kids’ hoax prompted diversion of a Sun Country flight headed to Mexico from the Twin Cities
The flight landed instead in El Paso due to security concerns raised by a note passed by two children, authorities said.