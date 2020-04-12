Q: I saw that "FBI" on CBS added a new agent, Hailey, who was on "Chicago P.D." on NBC. What happened to the old agent?

A: Missy Peregrym, who plays special agent Maggie Bell on the drama, is on maternity leave and is expected back on the "FBI" beat next season. Tracy Spiridakos, who plays Hailey Upton on "Chicago P.D.," crossed networks to guest-star on "FBI" because both shows come from mega-producer Dick Wolf, the man responsible for the "Chicago" series, the two "FBI" programs and anything with "Law & Order" in its name. According to a CBS rep there are no plans right now for Spiridakos to reappear on "FBI" "but just like with Chicago crossovers, it's never out of the realm of possibility in the future."

New 'Mason' still on the HBO docket

Q: HBO has promoted "Perry Mason" returning with a 1930s setting. Is that still a go or a no-go?

A: A definite go, although I am not sure when. The HBO rendition of the defense attorney most famously played by Raymond Burr was not listed for HBO premieres through June in a recent network announcement, but the announcement did list it as in production, with Matthew Rhys of "The Americans" playing Mason. With a cast that also includes Tatiana Maslany and John Lithgow, the drama looks at Mason's development during a sensational case in 1931 Los Angeles.

