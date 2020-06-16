U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar said Monday night that her father has died due to complications from COVID-19.
“It is with tremendous sadness and pain that I share that my father, Nur Omar Mohamed, passed away today due to complications from COVID-19,” she said in a brief statement Monday evening. “No words can describe what he meant to me and all who knew him. My family and I ask for your respect and privacy during this time.”
Her statement started with a phrase in Arabic:”Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’cuun,” which translates to: “Surely we belong to God and to Him shall we return.”
In 2018, Omar became the first Somali-American elected to Congress.
DAVID CHANEN
