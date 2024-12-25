If mountain biking is about the thrill, fat biking is about the chill.
Fat biking 101: How to get rolling and where to go in Minnesota
Riding a burly fat bike over snow is a fun cycling experience. Minnesota experts offer tips for trying it.
On snow, the action slows. The burly framed bikes with beefy, grippy tires float — working with the snow rather than ramming through it. Speed isn’t a chief consideration. Touring is.
“Fat bike rides can feel like you are on a magic carpet,” said Anders Hanson, an outdoors specialist at Three Rivers Parks District. “When there is a lot of fresh snow, it is forgiving. The riding can be lighthearted and silly.”
Hanson teaches the sport and loves to spend personal time on his old Surly Pugsley. A layer of snow allows him to safely roll over technical paths he’d avoid in dry conditions.
“[Fat bikes] are more fun in snow and the scene is more beautiful and forgiving,” he added.
Never tried a fat bike? Here is some essential knowledge to get rolling, including where to try it, what to wear and how to prepare.
The basics
Fat bikes are similar to mountain bikes — many people ride theirs year-round — but they have thicker frames and forks that accommodate wider tires.
Riders intentionally keep tire pressure low, allowing them to bond better with snow. An experienced friend or a calculator app (like Wolf Tooth) can help dial in the proper tire pressure. “People frequently go way too high,” said longtime rider Marty Larson, president of Cannon River Offroad Cycling and Trails (CORCT). “You get a bike that doesn’t take advantage of the tire’s capability.”
How to try
Some fat bike sellers host group rides and bring bikes for participants to try.
Now Bikes, with two metro area locations, holds group rides from 9-11 a.m. on Sundays, even before the snow flies. The locations vary depending on weather and trail conditions, service manager Ryan Saathoff said. Look for event details on the shop’s Facebook page, including how to try a bike on a group ride for free. Now Bikes and other shops also rent.
Theodore Wirth Regional Park in Minneapolis rents fat bikes for riders to try on its 13 miles of singletrack. The park will open all of its ski trails to fat bike from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday nights, beginning Friday, said Kelly Donahue, Loppet director of events. A ski pass is required to ride and you can rent bikes at the trailhead.
At Mississippi Gateway Regional Park in Brooklyn Park, fat biking will be part of the Embrace the North Festival on Feb. 15. Hanson expects a fleet of demo bikes for people to try. “Everyone comes back with a childlike grin,” he said.
What to wear
A well-fitting bike helmet, warm gloves or mittens and insulated boots are musts. Keep the core warm and protected by layering garments, beginning with a moisture-wicking base layer followed by a warm fleece layer and a waterproof shell. Saathoff said much of the gear for cold-weather running and skiing fits for fat biking, too. Hanson also likes a neck gaiter to keep the draft away from his torso and to cover his face when needed.
For hydration, Insulated water bottles work to a point, depending on the temperature. Some riders turn their water bottles upside down in a bike cage so the freeze-up occurs from the bottom up. Another option: Wear a hydration backpack under a jacket, Saathoff said.
Where to hit trails
There are too many locations to list, but consider these trails across the state:
North Split Rock Lighthouse State Park, Two Harbors: The park has 8.7 miles of multiuse trail with views of Lake Superior. One side is groomed for fat biking, skate skiing and snowshoeing; the other for classic skiers. An annual or daily park permit is required.
Central Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area, Crosby-Ironton: The Yawkey Beginner path has 2.3 miles of small, rolling hills and few climbs, according to Cuyana.com, and a great introduction to a 50-mile-plus system.
South Sechler Park and East River trails, Northfield: Built by CORCT, the paths (1.4 miles and 2.6 miles, respectively) run along the Cannon River. Larson said they are perfect routes to see river bottoms in a new light — ideal for the slow pace of fatbikes. “They twist and twirl through the woods. ... Both sides of the river see you dipping close to the water, letting you get views of the river that one would normally never see,” Larson said. Find details and mapping at Trailforks.com.
Metro Three Rivers’ mountain biking systems are groomed by volunteers in winter:
-Elm Creek Park Reserve, Maple Grove: The system has about 13 miles of trails, including a great beginner’s loop, Hanson said.
-Murphy-Hanrehan Park Reserve, Savage: Covering more than 10 miles, the system has a mix of flowy trails in prairies and paths along wooded hillsides.
-Lake Rebecca Park Reserve, Rockford: More than 13 miles of trails, with some great views from the rolling hills.
-Carver Park Reserve, Victoria: One of the newest systems in the metro, called the Monarch Singletrack, has more than 10 miles of fat biking.
How to stay safe
Trail conditions: Trails can deteriorate quickly when temperatures rise above freezing. Slush is no fun to ride in, and creating ruts is damaging. Stay up to date with Trailbot, a comprehensive app developed by John Sheehan, owner of Roam bike shop in White Bear Lake.
Icy areas: Some longtime fatbikers use studded tires or at least a studded front tire — the equivalent of tiny cleats on the tread — for better grip. Low tire pressure is helpful, too, increasing the tire’s surface area. Be mindful when cornering.
What else to know
MNBikeTrailNavigator.blogspot.com is a valuable site to bookmark. Blogger Chris Chavie gives ample attention to most forms of riding, fat biking included. The site includes a calendar of organized events, races and group rides; a comprehensive list of trail systems in the metro; and product reviews.
