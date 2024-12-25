Fat biking 101: How to get rolling and where to go in Minnesota

South Sechler Park and East River trails, Northfield: Built by CORCT, the paths (1.4 miles and 2.6 miles, respectively) run along the Cannon River. Larson said they are perfect routes to see river bottoms in a new light — ideal for the slow pace of fatbikes. “They twist and twirl through the woods. ... Both sides of the river see you dipping close to the water, letting you get views of the river that one would normally never see,” Larson said. Find details and mapping at Trailforks.com.