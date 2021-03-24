Authorities on Wednesday identified the 78-year-old woman who was fatally stabbed in broad daylight last week near a busy south Minneapolis intersection.

Maria E. Mantini, 78, of Minneapolis, was stabbed in the chest on March 17 and died later that morning at HCMC, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Police spokesman John Elder said investigators are making progress on the case but have yet to make any arrests.

The attack happened about 9:40 a.m. near a bus stop at Chicago and Franklin avenues, across the street from Peavey Park, Elder said.

Police have yet to disclose what led up to the assault, but Elder did say Wednesday that investigators believe it is connected to another stabbing nearby that occurred "within minutes" that same morning.

A 77-year-old man survived being stabbed near E. 22nd Street and Park Avenue, which is on the other side of the park from where Mantini was attacked. In that assault, a suspect was said to have walked up to the victim and asked for a cigarette before stabbing the man, authorities said.

Elder did say that it "does not appear to be the case" that the victims knew their attacker.