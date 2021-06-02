A fatal crash in northern Minnesota that authorities first described as a single-vehicle wreck now has investigators on the hunt for a hit-and-run suspect.

The crash occurred Monday morning along Hwy. 72 just east of Upper Red Lake. Killed was 58-year-old Shaun A. O'malley, of Woodbury, whose SUV ended up in a ditch, according to the State Patrol.

Now the Beltrami Sheriff's Office is saying a second vehicle was involved.

"Law enforcement believes there are members of the public that may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area of the crash as well as the city of Kelliher," county emergency services director Christopher Muller said in a statement Tuesday night. "Law enforcement believes the vehicle involved fled the scene traveling south [on Hwy. 72]."

The Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating the car and its driver. It released photos showing the man as he put gas in his car at a Cenex gas station.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 1-218-333-9111 or the State Patrol at 1-218-683-8410.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office believes this car was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash. This image shows the car at a Cenex gas station. Credit: Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office

