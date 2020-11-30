APPLETON, Wis. — Investigators are looking for the cause of a weekend fire that killed a man in Appleton.
The man's house was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived Saturday, officials said. A next-door neighbor spotted the flames and called 911.
Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control in about 30 minutes and found the victim once the fire was extinguished.
The house is considered a total loss, authorities said.
The state fire marshal's office is investigating.
