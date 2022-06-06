Both directions of Hwy. 65 in Blaine are closed Monday morning as authorities are investigating a fatal crash, the State Patrol said.

The highway is shut down between 105th Avenue NE. and 117th Avenue NE., MnDOT cameras show.

Images show the truck's trailer in the center median and a white car that appears to have skidded through the median, crossed the northbound lanes near 109th Avenue and came to a stop in the ditch on the right side of the road.

Multiple emergency vehicles are on the scene.

Southbound traffic is jammed up approaching 117th Avenue.

The crash happened about 4:30 a.m. Neither MnDOT nor the State Patrol have said when the highway might reopen.

No other information was immediately available.