At least one person is dead following a crash Monday morning on Hwy. 7 in Victoria.

The wreck occurred on Hwy. 7 at Baycliffe Road about 9:30 a.m., the State Patrol said.

Few details were immediately available, but the highway will be closed for "an extended period of time," the patrol said.

The crash is under investigation.

