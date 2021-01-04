At least one person is dead following a crash Monday morning on Hwy. 7 in Victoria.
The wreck occurred on Hwy. 7 at Baycliffe Road about 9:30 a.m., the State Patrol said.
Few details were immediately available, but the highway will be closed for "an extended period of time," the patrol said.
The crash is under investigation.
Tim Harlow • 612-673-7768
