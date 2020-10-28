A rollover crash resulting in at least one death Wednesday morning has traffic jammed in both directions on I-694 in the northeast metro.
The wreck occurred just before 6 a.m. as motorist heading east on I-694 flipped over, rolled and landed in the median between Century Avenue and Hwy. 36, the State Patrol said.
The patrol released few other details.
The freeway had been reduced to one lane in each direction, but all westbound lanes reopened just before 8 a.m. Eastbound continued to be reduced to one lane.
