A stretch of southbound Hwy. 280 in St. Paul was closed Friday night as the Minnesota State Patrol investigated a fatal crash.
The exit from southbound 280 to Kasota Avenue and the Kasota Avenue ramp to southbound 280 were closed, according to a tweet from the State Patrol’s public information officer.
The patrol will provide more information here when available.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Record Mpls. gun violence comes amid debate over policing
The unprecedented spike in gun violence comes in the wake of George Floyd's death.
Coronavirus
With 4 million masks to give away, Minn. jump-starts mandate plan
Having masks available should make it easier for businesses as the mandate goes into effect early Saturday.
Coronavirus
New CDC guidance one factor among many for decisions about Minnesota schools
The governor is expected to make an announcement Thursday.
East Metro
Century-old building torn down in Stillwater
New surface lot expected; city could build ramp.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis City Council approves first substantial cuts to police
The budget trims roughly $1.5 million from the city's police department — the first substantial cuts since George Floyd's death.