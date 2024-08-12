A man from Hastings died early Monday in a one-vehicle crash on Hwy. 61 in St. Paul.
Twin Cities
One dead in crash on Hwy. 61 in St. Paul
The single-vehicle crash led authorities to close Hwy. 61 during the early part of Monday’s morning commute.
Authorities closed the northbound lanes of the highway while they investigated the wreck, which happened about 4:30 a.m. near Lower Afton Road.
The driver and lone occupant of a GMC Sierra went off the roadway into the center median and struck a tree, the State Patrol said.
The driver, 53, was not wearing a seat belt, a patrol crash report said. His name has not been released.
Traffic was diverted off northbound Hwy. 61 onto eastbound Interstate 494 until lanes reopened about 7:20 a.m.
More from Twin Cities
See More
Twin Cities
Minneapolis Public Housing Authority completes sprinkler installation at all 42 high-rises
The public housing authority committed to upgrading all its high-rises after tenants were killed in a fire at the Cedar High Apartments in 2019.