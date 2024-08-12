Twin Cities

One dead in crash on Hwy. 61 in St. Paul

The single-vehicle crash led authorities to close Hwy. 61 during the early part of Monday’s morning commute.

By Tim Harlow

Star Tribune

August 12, 2024 at 1:46PM
Traffic was diverted off northbound Hwy. 61 in Newport due to a fatal crash. (Minnesota Department of Transportation)

A man from Hastings died early Monday in a one-vehicle crash on Hwy. 61 in St. Paul.

Authorities closed the northbound lanes of the highway while they investigated the wreck, which happened about 4:30 a.m. near Lower Afton Road.

The driver and lone occupant of a GMC Sierra went off the roadway into the center median and struck a tree, the State Patrol said.

The driver, 53, was not wearing a seat belt, a patrol crash report said. His name has not been released.

Traffic was diverted off northbound Hwy. 61 onto eastbound Interstate 494 until lanes reopened about 7:20 a.m.


Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather. 

See More

More from Twin Cities

See More
Twin Cities

Minneapolis Public Housing Authority completes sprinkler installation at all 42 high-rises

Mary McGovern, public housing tenant and president of the Minneapolis Highrise Representative Council, stands before a microphone speaking at a gathering of elected officials and Minneapolis Public Housing Authority staff Monday to celebrate the installation of sprinklers across the agency's portfolio of 42 high-rise buildings. Four years ago, only 16 buildings were outfitted with fire suppression systems.

The public housing authority committed to upgrading all its high-rises after tenants were killed in a fire at the Cedar High Apartments in 2019.

Twin Cities

Charges: Man placed hidden camera inside men’s locker room at Life Time Fitness

Twin Cities

Rape charge added to 2 other sex assault allegations against masseur at Twin Cities spa