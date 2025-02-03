Escaping fast fashion: How Minnesotans can shop sustainably

Nancy Dilts, a Twin Cities-based wardrobe consultant, said it is important to find basics that suit your personal life and make you feel good. A good rule of thumb is to have a blazer or jacket, dark wash jeans in a style you like, versatile plain T-shirts, a pair of dress shoes and nice sneakers. When deciding how many of each piece you need, think of how many items you bring on vacation, like three to four pairs of pants and five to six shirts, Dilts said.