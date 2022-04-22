Looking for fashion inspiration now that we're going out once again? Fashion Week MN (FWMN) offers plenty of ideas.

The weeklong series features runway shows, conversations with designers and a black-tie gala — something for everyone, organizers hope.

"I really think about accessibility," said Sarah Edwards, co-founder of FWMN. "We're really passionate about equity and inclusion."

In addition to Native Star Light, an evening spotlighting Native American creatives in a celestial-themed production, Allianz Field will host an event featuring Asian American Pacific Islander fashion, art and food. A gathering at W Hotel Minneapolis aims to raise funds for a development project in Sierra Leone.

Since its launch in 2015, Fashion Week MN aims to highlight established as well as up-and-coming artists and make fashion approachable and personal.

"It doesn't matter if you're wearing a couture gown or T-shirt from Goodwill," Edwards said. "Have it be your personal style that makes you feel confident and be your authentic self."

If you miss this series of events, there's more in store throughout the year, including educational workshops and pop-up shows and shopping events.

"We really want it to be a hub for people to go to and find out what's happening in the fashion scene," Edwards said. "After the things we've all gone through the last two years, we really need more joy and community connection."

Tickets and more information about Fashion Week MN events can be found at fashionweekmn.com.

La Vie En Rose: This kickoff event spotlights vintage and secondhand pieces. Eight local businesses and two accessories designers will be featured in this action-packed event produced by Rose + Bull. (1 p.m. April 24. $35-$45. The Hutton House, 10715 South Shore Drive, Medicine Lake)

Dirty Laundry: Fashion comes to life on the runway through dance at this event showcasing local designers AGE, s.c.r.a.p.s., Olim, SHExclusive, Style by Kari, Damon Productions, Bedroom Floor Longerae. (6 p.m. April 24. $20-$50. Hook and Ladder Theater, 3010 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls.)

Native Star Light: Native design and style by Osamuskwasis, Lauren Good Day and Delina White take center stage at this celestial-themed event. (5 p.m. April 25. $50-$75. The Machine Shop, 30 SE. 2nd St., Mpls.)

Picnic: A Floral Fashion Frenzy: Welcome to the future. This immersive fashion show set in a futurist picnic environment will showcase Minnesota fashion and accessory designers. (6 p.m. April 26. Sold out. Glass House, 145 N. Holden St., Mpls.)

Into the Studio: Get to know the designers at Strey Collective studio as they present their spring collections and discuss sustainability. Collections from Danielle Everine, Strey Designs, Joeleen Torvick, Eco Resale, Strey Secondhand, Mar N Apparel and Errin Sorlie will be on display. (4 p.m. April 27. $12. Northrup King Building, 1500 NE. Jackson St., #179, Mpls.)

Luxe Streetwear: The place where avant garde and classic silhouettes meet with clothing and jewelry designs by Qe'Bella Couture, Penash, WetByBre, Eva La Cuz, Vonna Del, SENTI Designs, D-E-S-I-G-N LLC, BoldSoulDesign and Intentional Mantra. (6:30 p.m. April 27. $30-$70. The Whim, 655 19th Av. NE., Mpls.)

Cocktails & Conversations With the Designers: Get a glimpse into the creative process as designers including Monadic, Matias, Melke, Esquivel and Worth & Worth talk about the inspiration behind their collections. (4 p.m. April. 28. Free. MartinPatrick3, 212 3rd Av. N., Mpls.)

Black and White Night: This black-tie gala aims to raise the profile of Sierra Leone, West Africa. Designers Nancy May Kuledge, Coty Schoole, Deborah Block Hill, Marah Talbot, Nikita Curtis, Maggie Dayton and Arianne Zager will feature their latest collections. (7 p.m. April 29. $38-$65. W. Minneapolis, 821 Marquette Av. S., Mpls.)

A Curated Show Celebrating AAPI Creatives: Asian American Pacific Islander designers, wardrobe, hair and makeup artists take center stage at this stadium event celebrating fashion, beauty and art. A food component will also be part of the event. (2 p.m. April 30. $55-$85. Allianz Field, 400 N. Snelling Av., St. Paul)

Evolve: A runway and pop-up with ready-to-wear, swimwear and couture pieces that are available for purchase after the show. The packed lineup will feature designs from 1004 Designs, 76 Skyvue Swim, ACG, Alma Mia, Foat Design, Scott J Lehmann, Joeleen Torvick, Tila and the Textiles, Van Quigg, Strey Designs Apparel, Tonya M Yarwood Designs and Anyse Fashion. (6:30 p.m. April 30. $35-$85. Aveda Institute, 400 Central Av. SE., Mpls.)

Melissa Walker contributed to this report.