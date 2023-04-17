Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Gift this Article Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Fashion inspiration doesn't always have to come from what's new. That's the excitement behind an upcoming vintage-centric show Sunday (April 23) that will kick off a weeklong series of style events as part of Spring Fashion Week MN.

Rose & Bull: New Millenium will spotlight sustainability, all while creating fresh looks with throwback pieces sourced from nearly a dozen local vendors specializing in vintage.

As part of it, the show will zoom in on re-creating bright, kitschy, maximalist looks from 1995 to 2005. In other words, fairy hemlines, low-rise denim, baby doll tees, capris, leather jackets and corsets (rumor has it that a Juicy tracksuit will make an appearance, too).

References to Y2K are part of it. "I remember it so vividly. 'What's going to happen to the clocks? To the computers?' There was some fear but excitement," said organizer Lizann Villatoro.

An on-site vintage pop-up market also will be held. "We're aware that not everyone that comes to our show is on train with vintage. Some are a little timid, and so we're trying to bridge that gap," said Jalyn Anderson, also a stylist/producer of the show. "We just want to make it fun [and] within grasp."

In addition to spotlighting vintage fashion, organizers aim to create a vibe that is energizing, inspirational and inclusive. "You'll see [diversity] represented in our show, 100%. From size to colors to languages to just everything," said Villatoro.

A portion of ticket sales will benefit Creative Kuponya, a nonprofit offering mental health resources and diversity, equity and inclusion training of marginalized communities. The show will also offer discounted ticket prices to members of LGBTQIA and BIPOC communities.

"Not only do we want the face of our show — the models — to be diverse," Anderson said. "We also want a purpose behind what we're doing."

For tickets and additional details on the Rose + Bull show and other Fashion Week MN events ranging from vintage-centric to new collections from local designers, visit fashionweekmn.com.

Fashion Week MN

Rose & Bull: New Millenium: Inspiring a modern take on past looks, Rose + Bull's vintage fashion show will feature bold, maximized looks from Twin Cities businesses. Guests are encouraged to boast their favorite Y2K pieces from the audience, connect with the fashion community during the opening social hour and shop directly from featured businesses after the show. (12:30 p.m. April 23. $50-$60. The Whim, 655 19th Av. NE., Mpls.)

Proximity: Fashion Week MN emphasizes greatness through this show. Designers Anna Brauch, Anisa Khan, Jaqueline Schaffer, Olivia Sao, Alaena Klages, Jordan Carpenter, Sarah Edwards, Brittney Kline, Pieces of Kandakes, Venci and Frostych create space for high-end labels and local labels to shine in the same light. (6:30 p.m. April 23. $50-$75. Dwell 44 Showroom, 4317 Excelsior Blvd., St. Louis Park)

Into the Studio: Sustainable Style, a Fashion Revolution: With an emphasis on showcasing beautiful, innovative and sustainable fashion, this show features collections from eight local designers: Danielle Everine, Hell 'R High Water Wares, Way the Label, Rebekah Anne Clothing, Lesley Helen and Uselding Fridays with accessories by Green Armadillo and Strey Designs. (6 p.m. April 24. $25. Urban Daisy Events, 1621 E. Hennepin Av., Mpls.)

Northern Lights – A Native Nations Fashion Night: Aiming to highlight more than fashion, Delina White will showcase the Yup'ik of Alaska and the Great Lakes Woodlands Anishinaabeg way of life. White, Golga Oscar and Garret Henry will feature their designs. A marketplace offering fashion apparel and artisan beauty products will be part of the event. (6 p.m. April 25. $75-$150. Machine Shop, 300 SE. 2nd St., Mpls.)

Luxe Streetwear: A Futuristic Perspective of Candyland: An appropriate show for the whole family, this show will honor hip-hop culture by featuring streetwear designs. Clothing designers include Qe'Bella Couture, Wet by Bre, Flavor World, The Crochet Gay, Chemistry Fashions, House of Nor, Fia Morin, Sew Printed, Corazon Clothing, DesignsByEllis, Michelle Dolan, Carrielle Creates, HAWWAA and an LSAC youth designer. Jewelry by Chosen & Free Co. and Nashipai. (6 p.m. April 26. $35-$80. Machine Shop, 300 SE. 2nd St., Mpls.)

Dare 2 Be Golden: Presented by Golden Magazine, this show will encourage its audience to live authentically. Featured designers — Florence Gbondo, Maly Her, Satiya Amporful, Isabel Atkinson and Sandra Ortega — collaborate with student designers — Jaylee Rosand, Kylie Halverson, Neema Mochoge and Erin Briggs — for this show. (7 p.m. April 27. $25-$45. W Minneapolis–The Foshay, 821 Marquette Av. S., Mpls.)

Coalesce presents Voices: Inspired by Stories of Our Lived Experiences: This show will amplify AAPI and BIPOC voices. Mao Xiong and Mary Lee are co-producers, and Lucy Vang, Cindy Leewood, Mayzha the Label, Zeya, Meng Fei Lin, Shianne, ShopBollyWear, Sarath Nob and Suney Yang are among the featured designers. (7 p.m. April 28. $65-$85. Mosaic Venue, 817 5th Av. S., #300, Mpls.)

EVOLVE: Spring Fashion Show + Pop Up: Fashion Week MN's finale event will celebrate local designers and their work. All collections will be available for purchase after the show. Designers include Anyse Nicole, Sarah Morrow, Angie L. Grafing, Sarah Butala, Kim Jurek-Valanzasca, Patricia Olga Peuschold, Gina Mount and Mary Elizabeth (6:30 p.m. April 29. $75-$85. The Museum of Russian Art, 5500 Stevens Av. S., Mpls.)

Mary Ellen Ritter is a University of Minnesota student reporter on assignment for the Star Tribune.