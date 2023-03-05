A 17-year-old from Farmington died Saturday after his car was rear-ended and pushed into oncoming traffic.

Rodrigo Leon Dooley was driving on 160 Street East in Vermillion Township, west of Hastings, when he was rear-ended by the driver of an SUV at about 2:30 p.m. as he slowed on the two-lane road to turn left, according to the State Patrol.

The crash pushed Dooley's Corolla into oncoming traffic and a minivan collided with it head-on. The State Patrol said Dooley, who was wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The driver of the SUV, Gina Lynn Jermasek, 49, of Hastings was hospitalized with noncritical injuries. The driver of the van, Steven Anthony Lutchen, 25, of Newport wasn't injured, but passenger Rebecca Lutchen, 26, was taken to Regions Hospital with noncritical injuries. Two children in the van weren't injured.

The Dakota County Sherriff's Office, Allina Health and Hastings Fire Department also responded to the crash.