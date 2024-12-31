Greater Minnesota

Faribault woman killed in crash with tractor in Rice County

A John Deere tractor driver tried to make a left turn when it was struck by a Chevy Traverse SUV.

By Deena Winter

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 31, 2024 at 2:34AM

A 58-year-old Faribault woman was killed after her vehicle collided with a John Deere tractor on Sunday afternoon near Faribault.

The tractor was southbound on Hwy. 3 near Cannon City when it tried to make a left turn and was struck by a northbound Chevrolet Traverse driven by Laura Jean Daily, who died, according to a State Patrol report. Her 30-year-old passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Both were wearing seatbelts and alcohol was not a factor, according to the report.

The 64-year-old driver of the tractor was not injured.

about the writer

about the writer

Deena Winter

Reporter

Deena Winter is Minneapolis City Hall reporter for the Star Tribune.

See More

More from Greater Minnesota

See More

Greater Minnesota

Faribault woman killed in crash with tractor in Rice County

A John Deere tractor driver tried to make a left turn when it was struck by a Chevy Traverse SUV.

Rochester

Stewartville awarded $1 million state grant for planned pig-to-human transplant center

card image

Duluth

Tolkkinen: Supporters ease the sting of hockey stick theft in Duluth

Staff headshot
Karen Tolkkinen
card image