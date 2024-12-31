A 58-year-old Faribault woman was killed after her vehicle collided with a John Deere tractor on Sunday afternoon near Faribault.
Faribault woman killed in crash with tractor in Rice County
A John Deere tractor driver tried to make a left turn when it was struck by a Chevy Traverse SUV.
December 31, 2024 at 2:34AM
The tractor was southbound on Hwy. 3 near Cannon City when it tried to make a left turn and was struck by a northbound Chevrolet Traverse driven by Laura Jean Daily, who died, according to a State Patrol report. Her 30-year-old passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Both were wearing seatbelts and alcohol was not a factor, according to the report.
The 64-year-old driver of the tractor was not injured.
