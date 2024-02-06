FARIBAULT — Police here are investigating a homicide after they found a man's body at a home in the southwest part of town.

Police Chief John Sherwin said Tuesday afternoon the man, whose identity hasn't been publicly released but his age was given as in his 70s, was found after officers responded to a call around 2 p.m. Monday in the 20 block of Mitchell Drive. Police say the caller -- who had a scheduled appointment with the man -- asked police to conduct a welfare check.

Sherwin offered few details about the man or the ongoing investigation, but said officers believe this wasn't a random crime.

"We believe that there was some type of relationship between the victim and the offender," he said.

He noted the man suffered from "wounds that are consistent with trauma to the body," but it's still unclear how or when the man was killed.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's office is conducting an autopsy and hasn't publicly identify the man.

Investigators found the man's car was missing from the property. It was later found by law enforcement in Iowa and has generated several leads in the investigation, according to Sherwin.

Police are asking the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for further assistance.