Faribault County officials taking steps to fix ballot misprint that switched parties of legislative candidates

The error was limited to ballots in Faribault County and affected 17 issued ballots. County officials will pursue corrective action and instruct affected voters on how to get their vote counted correctly, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office.

By Greta Kaul

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 22, 2024 at 5:04PM
“I Voted” stickers awaited voters Nov. 8, 2022 at the polling place at Bethel Lutheran Church in Minneapolis. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

County officials are taking measures to correct a misprint that affected 17 ballots issued in Faribault County, the office of the Minnesota Secretary of State said Friday, the first day of early voting for the Nov. 5 election.

Ballots for State Representative District 23A in Faribault County switched the parties for Rep. Peggy Bennett, a Republican, and challenger Joe Staloch, a DFLer, a news release from Secretary of State Steve Simon’s office said. The error did not affect ballots in Freeborn, Steele, and Waseca counties, which the district also covers.

In a statement, Bennett said she learned of the error when a constituent contacted her and asked her when she had switched parties.

Staloch, in a Facebook post, called the error unfortunate but urged voters to remain calm as ballots are corrected.

County officials “will be pursuing corrective action through the courts,” including instructing voters who have received and returned ballots how to get their vote correctly counted, the release said.

The Secretary of State’s Office said counties prepare and proof their own ballots.

“In every election, despite the best efforts of our hard-working county election officials, mistakes happen. Our office is thankful for the swift action of Faribault County officials after learning of the error and is committed to partnering with them where appropriate to ensure this mistake is remedied for all impacted voters as soon as possible,” the release said.

As of Sunday, the error had been corrected on the sample ballot feature on the Secretary of State’s website.

Greta Kaul

Reporter

Greta Kaul is the Star Tribune’s Ramsey County reporter.

