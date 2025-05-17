Fans crowd Minneapolis bowling alley for All-American Rejects pop-up shows

Despite the soggy weather, pop punk fans stretched through the parking lot, down the alley and into the neighborhood Friday night to catch the All-American Rejects play two pop-up shows at Memory Lanes bowling alley in Minneapolis.
After finding out last-minute about the show, fans waited in the rain for hours to see the band, known for its emotive mid-aught hits “Dirty Little Secret,” “Gives You Hell” and “Move Along,” which were teenage anthems for many millennials.
“I think I ran out of work with a puff of smoke behind me,” said Nat Jacobs, after a longtime friend texted her about the band’s appearance around 5 p.m.
Jacobs described waiting in the rain for three hours and getting into the second of two shows the band played.
“Minneapolis, the city so nice we played it twice,” the band posted.
The band usually plays bigger venues when it comes to town, including a show at the Armory in downtown Minneapolis 2023 and an upcoming fall gig at Xcel Energy Center in downtown St. Paul.
Videos from the show on social media show a packed house with exuberant crowds and some crowd surfing.
Jacobs said standing in line — and then getting to see the band at a small venue — made her feel like she was 14 again.