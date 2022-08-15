ANAHEIM, CALIF. – Carlos Correa's heart was happy after Saturday's game against the Angels.

Not because the Twins dropped 5-3 in a walkoff. That he actually called haunting. It was really seeing his sister Leibysand have a dream-come-true 14th birthday that lifted the shortstop's spirits.

In a game of disappointing moments for the Twins, Correa's baby sister had exactly the outcome for which she'd hoped. Not only did she meet her favorite player — Angels pitcher-hitter Shohei Ohtani — before the game to take a picture with him and have him sign her No. 17 jersey, she also watched the Japanese phenom smack a home run to help his team come back from a 3-0 deficit.

Her brother also hit a home run — in his first at-bat, in fact — and made it to base five times. But Correa was very much a side character in Shotime's show.

"For the past three years, she watches all his starts. She watches pretty much every game, all his highlights," Correa said. "… It was a perfect day for her. I'm sure she will remember this one for a long time, and I'm very appreciative of Ohtani taking his time to take a picture with her because I know how busy he is, and I know everyone wants a piece of Ohtani. He's the biggest superstar in this sport.

"So for him to go out of this way and give her a couple minutes of his time, to me, that means the world."

Correa said his sister, whom the family calls "Leiby," is a big fan of Asian culture, including K-pop boy band BTS. She even makes her eldest brother sing karaoke songs from the genre with her when he's home. When Ohtani broke into the league, she fell in love, per Correa, and is now "obsessed." But Correa's OK with it, since he considers 28-year-old Ohtani a great role model.

He's inspired her to start learning Chinese and Japanese, the latter of which she used to speak to Ohtani a bit in his own language. Correa doesn't know what she said but recalled Ohtani nodding in understanding.

While interacting with Ohtani outside the clubhouses at Angel Stadium, Leibysand kept her cool. As soon as he left, she sobbed into her brother's chest.

"Not crying. She was bawling," Correa said with a laugh. "She flooded the hall with her tears."

This entire California road trip was a family affair for Correa. Leibysand and their parents flew from Puerto Rico — where the family is from and lives in the summer — back to Houston where the youngest Correa goes to school. Then they all flew here this weekend for the birthday bash. Correa's wife Daniella and her family, plus their 8-month-old son Kylo, have also been in town, watching the games and going to Disneyland on the off days. Correa's in-laws actually live in Minnesota with the couple to help with the infant.

Being able to fly out the families and organize the best moment of his little sister's life might have help Correa break out of a bit of an offensive slump with his run and two RBI Saturday.

And even if it hadn't, that likely wouldn't have soured Correa's mood in the slightest.

"I'm all about family," Correa said, adding that was a big reason why he and his wife connected. "… That's the reason why I play baseball. I grew up poor. I just wanted to take my family out of poverty and give them a better lifestyle. Now I'm able to do that.

"I'm not going to forget that. My family's always with me."