A southern Minnesota police officer shot in the head in early January while pursuing a criminal suspect is making strides in his recovery at a rehabilitation facility, his family said this week.

Waseca officer Arik Matson, 32, has been doing well since he moved to an out-of-state rehabilitation facility about two weeks ago, walking about 150 feet with the assistance of a skeletal device and fishing at a nearby pond this past weekend, sister-in-law Nicole Matson said in a CaringBridge update.

“He says the meals are great, and he’s always asking for seconds,” Nicole Matson wrote. “The staff are hoping he puts a little weight on.”

At the same time, she continued, “missing Easter with his girls was a little hard for him, but he had a full Easter dinner that he said was pretty good!”

Restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak are keeping visitors away, “which as been tough,” Nicole Matson said, “but we’ve been keeping in touch as much as possible, and his spirits are good!”

Tyler R. Janovsky, 37, of Waseca, is charged with three counts of first-degree attempted murder in connection with the encounter on Jan. 6.

During a foot chase, Janovsky allegedly shot Matson in the head and fired at two other officers.

Janovsky remains jailed in lieu of $3 million bail and has another court date set for May 20.