Family of Minnesota student found frozen awarded $6.4 million in legal malpractice lawsuit

One nightmare is finally over for Bill and Kristi Anderson.
Last month, their family was awarded $6.4 million in damages in Hennepin County District Court for the death of their 19-year-old son, Jake. They have spent more than 11 years chasing accountability against the wave of first responders who failed to provide adequate care after Jake was found bloodied and suffering from severe hypothermia near the banks of the Mississippi River in 2013.
But the damages are not being held against the first responders, they are being held against Robert Hopper, the lawyer the Andersons hired to fight for their son in federal court.
“We were wronged by so many entities in this endeavor,” Kristi said earlier this month. Bill quietly responded, “We were wronged by everybody.”
Hennepin County Judge Edward Wahl determined that, if not for Hopper’s legal malpractice, the Andersons “would have been successful in the underlying wrongful death action” against several defendants including the city of Minneapolis, Hennepin County, the Minneapolis Police Department, Minneapolis Fire Department and HCMC Ambulance Services.
But the Andersons never got their day in court for Jake. They never got to discover how in the world so many different city and county personnel failed their son.
For that, other nightmares remain.
Conformational thinking
Jake was a freshman at the University of Minnesota when he went to an Ugly Sweater Party a few days before Christmas in 2013. The last photo taken of him that Saturday night shows him with ski goggles around his neck, beaming. He left the party, ready to walk some girlfriends home, and wasn’t seen again until the next morning when an amateur photographer saw him slumped over near the 10th Avenue Bridge.