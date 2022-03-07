A 27-year-old man has been arrested as a suspect in the shooting death last week in St. Paul of a 31-year-old man whose brother was shot to death in 2019, authorities said Monday.

Regis A. Jones, of St. Paul, was shot Friday in the 600 block of Blair Avenue, police said.

The suspect was located in Shakopee and arrested early Sunday evening, according to police. He has yet to be charged. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Police said the arrest occurred during the execution of a search warrant by SWAT officers in the 1200 block of Elmwood Avenue. The suspect surrendered peacefully, according to police.

Police have yet to address a possible motive for the shooting.

The suspect's criminal history in Minnesota includes convictions for aiding and abetting robbery, assault, illegal weapons possession, domestic assault and fleeing police.

Jones' brother, 28-year-old Shawn Jones, of St. Paul Park, was shot to death in St. Paul in October 2019.

The Jones brothers' father, Wendell Jones, posted on Facebook over the weekend, "I woke up this morning with a heavy heart I just lost another son to gun violence please pray for me and my family. R.I.P. Regis Jones."

Two brothers, Brandon and Marcus Baker, were convicted and received prison sentences for their involvement in Shawn Jones' death. Marcus Baker was sentenced to a 40-year term and Brandon Baker to about seven.

Authorities said soon after Shawn Jones was shot that the Baker brothers belonged to a gang that was a rival to Jones' gang.