Two teens are under arrest after a 15-year-old girl was fatally shot under circumstances that police have yet to elaborate on publicly, while someone was seen running from the home where a gun was found inside, according to a search warrant affidavit filed Monday.
Warrant: Someone fled Minneapolis home while girl, 15, was dying from gunshot; 2 teens arrested
The teenagers were arrested on suspicion of “aiding an offender to avoid arrest,” according to a police report.
Shaquila Brown said on Facebook that her younger sister Tyra Kiyae Terry was shot Saturday afternoon in a two-story house in the 3400 block of N. Logan Avenue.
Terry was taken by emergency responders to North Memorial Health hospital in Robbinsdale, where she died.
Two teenage boys, ages 16 and 17, have been arrested on suspicion of “aiding an offender to avoid arrest,” according to a police report released Monday afternoon that refers to the shooting as a homicide.
Police Sgt. Garrett Parten said both teens remain in custody as the investigation remains “very active.”
A police statement issued Saturday said that two adults and two teenagers were in the home when officers arrived. However, the filing in Hennepin County District Court revealed that an “unknown person ran out of the house after the shooting prior to police arriving.”
The disclosure came in a search warrant affidavit that cleared the way for police to go through the home to collect evidence. The filing noted that Terry was found in an upstairs bedroom with a gunshot to her torso. A firearm magazine was “in plain view” on the bedroom floor, but officers “did not observe or locate a gun” in the room.
Police have not said whether they have recovered the gun used to kill Terry.
A search of the home later Saturday afternoon turned up a gun with a magazine, four other magazines, live ammunition, a gun case, two gun boxes, a rifle butt and a duffle bag with “misc. firearm items,” the affidavit read.
Also seized by police were drugs in a bag, a digital scale and 10 cellphones, the filing continued.
In a statement, Police Chief Brian O’Hara said, “I am deeply concerned by the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl. Whether this is a terrible accident highlighting the need for the proper care and storage of guns, or this is somehow connected to the growing violence among teenagers, the loss of a 15-year-old girl is an unacceptable tragedy.”
Along with Saturday’s shooting, police records show that officers have been called to the home several times since December 2021. They have responded to the address three times based on ShotSpotter activation, twice for residential alarms and once for a suspicious person.
Anyone with information about Terry’s death is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips may also be submitted to www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips are anonymous.
The Minnesota governor is hitting the campaign trail as vice presidential nominee, though he is not scheduled to stay for a Thursday night rally Harris will hold in Savannah.