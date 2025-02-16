Whether they were shopping, traveling or daydreaming on drives around Lake Nokomis, Sam Nordquist and his mother Linda, of Oakdale, spent countless hours together.
Family hopes that Oakdale transgender man killed in New York is remembered for who he was, not how he died
Five people have been charged with murder in connection with the torture and death of Sam Nordquist, whose body was found Thursday.
But on Saturday, Linda Nordquist and her children Mason and Kayla were in New York State grieving for Sam, whose body was found Thursday in a field in upstate New York’s Finger Lakes region.
Officials believe that five people had physically and psychologically abused Nordquist since December at a motel outside Canandaigua, N.Y., miles from a field in Yates County where his body was discovered Thursday.
According to the New York State Police, the Ontario County District Attorney’s Office has charged Precious Arzuaga, 38, and Jennifer Quijano, 30, both of Geneva, N.Y.; Kyle Sage, 33, of Hopewell, N.Y.; and Patrick Goodwin, 30; and Emily Motyka, 19, both of Rochester, N.Y., with second-degree murder/depraved indifference in connection with Nordquist’s death. All five were being held at the Ontario County jail.
It was unclear when the defendants will appear in court, and officials did not return requests Saturday for the charging documents. The Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.
Nordquist, a 24-year-old transgender man, worked at the Riesco group homes for people with disabilities based in Little Canada. Family members said he left Minnesota in September to meet his online girlfriend in New York, but lost contact with him on Jan. 1. He was reported missing on Feb. 9.
“Sam was a wonderful person, all full of life,” Linda Nordquist said, who “would take his shirt off his back if you needed it more than he did.”
On trips into St. Paul to look at the houses on Summit Avenue, she said, Sam would point to the Governor’s Mansion and ask whether that was where Tim Walz lived.
“I’d say, ‘Yes, Sam, it is,” Linda recalled with a laugh. “You’ve been by it a hundred times, you should know where he lives.”
On Saturday, Walz shared his support for the Nordquist family on X, sending condolences to them and the community from himself and his wife Gwen.
“This is deeply disturbing,” Walz wrote, referring to the news of Nordquist’s torture and death. “Minnesota stands with our LGBTQ neighbors against this unthinkable crime.”
Nordquist’s death could be investigated as a hate crime since he identified as transgender, and New York authorities said they were not ruling out that possibility.
Sam’s sister Kayla, 31, said he was a silly person who never missed the birthdays of her son and two daughters, whom he liked to escort from house to house on Halloween. As of Saturday afternoon, they didn’t yet know that Sam had been killed.
“All they knew,” Kayla said, “was that their mom needed to go with their grandma and uncle to go get Sam.”
Kayla Nordquist was critical of staffers at Patty’s Lodge motel where her brother was allegedly being abused, saying they should have picked up on signs and sounds of his torture.
“They should have knocked on that door to see why they playing excessive music, why someone was yelling — and they didn’t do their part in helping Sam,” she said.
Kayla Nordquist said she wanted her brother remembered for who he was and not how he died. A vigil has been planned for Monday evening outside Wood Library in Canandaigua.
“I have seen [on social media] things that have been done to Sam, and I don’t want people to remember Sam like that,” she said. “He was beautiful and he was handsome, and that’s how people should remember him — not for what happened to him.”
