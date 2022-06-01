A couple from the Twin Cities were struck and killed by a falling tree while camping over the weekend in northern Wisconsin, officials said Wednesday.

Sandy Michael Langseth II, 39, and April Sheldahl, 45, of White Bear Township, were at a campsite along the Flambeau River's north fork late Sunday afternoon, when the tree hit them while they were sitting at a picnic table, the Sheriff's Office said.

Another person at the table escaped injury, while a fourth person close by also was uninjured, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Two anglers nearby gave aid to Langseth and Sheldahl until emergency medical personnel arrived, the Sheriff's Office said. The responders declared the couple dead at the scene.

The anglers told authorities that a strong wind kicked up for several minutes before they heard a tree fall, according to the Sheriff's Office.