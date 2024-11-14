BOSTON — Strong wind sent a large scaffolding plank crashing to the ground outside New England's busiest train station, narrowly missing pedestrians streaming in and out of the building.
Falling scaffolding plank narrowly misses pedestrians at Boston's South Station
Strong wind sent a large scaffolding plank crashing to the ground outside New England's busiest train station, narrowly missing pedestrians streaming in and out of the building.
By The Associated Press
No one was hurt when the plank fell last Friday at South Station, which serves as a hub for subway, bus and commuter rail lines. Video released by the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority shows the plank hit the ground just as a pedestrian passed by. Others stopped in shock or fled the area.
City officials said a piece of rigging gear fell from a 46-floor skyscraper across the street from the station. The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Chair Jerome Powell said Thursday that the Federal Reserve will likely cut its key interest rate slowly and deliberately in the coming months, in part because inflation has shown signs of persistence and the Fed's officials want to see where it heads next.