Two minors were rescued after falling through ice on Markgrafs Lake in Woodbury on Monday.
Two children hospitalized after falling through ice in Woodbury
An update on their conditions was not available as of 7 p.m. Monday.
First responders were called to the lake at 4:29 p.m. after receiving a report of a child who fell through the ice, according to Woodbury Police. As emergency personnel arrived, they were told other people had tried to rescue the child and had also fallen through the ice.
Responders were able to rescue one person from the lake who was taken to Regions Hospital. The victim’s age and gender were not immediately available Monday night.
A second person, a teenage boy, who went under the water before responders arrived perhaps in an attempt to rescue the first victim, was later recovered by divers and transported to Regions Hospital. The condition of both victims was not available as of 7 p.m. Monday.
It was the second water rescue in Woodbury on Monday. Police said a man also had to be pulled from Wilmes Lake after falling through the ice around 11:15 a.m..
An update on their conditions was not available as of 7 p.m. Monday.