Every year, the Parade of Homes tour is a chance to peek inside homes across the metro area and check out the latest trends.

The 2022 Fall Parade of Homes, which kicks off Sept. 10 and runs through Oct. 2, will offer a larger mix of "association maintained" properties than has been previously offered, said spokesperson Katie Elfstrom. That means more condominiums and detached townhouses. More homes offering one-level living have also been added to the roster.

"That reaches the first-time home buyer or downsizing home buyer," she said. "It's a way to get more homes at more price points."

In addition to 340 new homes that will be open for the length of the tour, the final weekend (Sept. 30-Oct. 2) will feature a Remodelers Showcase of 34 remodeled homes. With so many styles in this year's lineup, homes are categorized by New Homes, Remodeled Homes, Green Path, Dream Homes and Remodeled Dream Homes.

"Parade of Homes is all about connecting people, so we try to make these categories so they're easy to find based on the interest," Elfstrom said.

A Green Path home in Big Lake by JP Brooks Builders in the 2022 Fall Parade of Homes tour.

And, as with the 2022 spring tour, Housing First Minnesota and Parade of Homes have joined forces to hold a First-time Home Buyer $10K Giveaway. Research from the Minnesota Realtors association and the Minnesota Homeownership Center found that nearly 110,000 Minnesota families are less than $10,000 away from becoming homeowners.

What: Self-guided tour featuring 340 homes throughout the Twin Cities.

When: Noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays Sept. 10 through Oct. 2.

Where: A free guidebook with addresses and maps is available at area Holiday Stationstores and Kowalski's Markets. An electronic version is available online at https://www.paradeofhomes.org/guidebooks/.

Cost: Free, with the exception of five Dream Homes (Lakeville, Wayzata, Orono, Shoreview and Woodbury), which costs $5 for an individual home or $25 for access to all of the Dream Homes. Proceeds from the Dream Homes will benefit Housing First Minnesota Foundation, a nonprofit that builds and remodels homes for Minnesotans in need.

Info: Additional tour and giveaway information at housingfirstmn.org.