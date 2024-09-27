Art, dogs and dinner on the farm create fall fun in Eau Claire, Wis.

On a recent mother-daughter weekend to Eau Claire, Wis. — 90 minutes east of the Twin Cities — my mom, Lyn, and I found ourselves repeatedly drawn to dogs, even without our own in tow. We devoted an afternoon to admiring the nation’s largest rotating sculpture walk before splitting a classic Friday night fish fry with a side of monster cheddar curds. In America’s Dairyland, we had to cap the day with ice cream, too.