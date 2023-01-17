Twin Cities arts organizations lure back audiences with new programs, tweaks, start times
Brooke VanDevelder, Special to the Star Tribune

6:12am
Art groups try new efforts — from early start times to party-like openings — to lure audiences back.
New music director Thomas Søndergård will conduct the Minnesota Orchestra’s season opener Sept. 21-23.

Minnesota Orchestra members look forward to new music director Thomas Søndergård's arrival

10:22am
Musicians lauded Søndergård's collaborative nature and connection with the orchestra, and eagerly anticipate their first concert of the season with him Sept. 21-23.
Audra McDonald performs with the Minnesota Orchestra Nov. 4.

Fall 2023's top 10 classical performances include Richard Goode, Audra McDonald and Anthony McGill

10:21am
Classical UprisingWill climate change scramble the seasonal context of Antonio Vivaldi's "Four Seasons" violin concertos? This Maine group offers a thought-provoking revision, "The [uncertain] Four…
Benjamin Evan Ainsworth and his show, “Son of a Critch,” are trying to find a place in American homes.

Canadian TV shows hope to copy the success of 'Schitt's Creek'

10:20am
Stateside viewers will be getting more international sitcoms and dramas this fall.
Kelsey Grammer is returning as Frasier Crane this fall on Paramount Plus.

Top 10 must-see TV shows this fall

10:19am
A rebooted "Frasier," Upper Midwest-set "Fargo" and "The Crown" finale are on tap.
Margaret Cho says she is proud to have inspired a whole new generation of comedians.

Margaret Cho is bringing a special friend to her St. Paul show

10:18am
The comedy legend is part of this fall's hottest night of stand-up.
Former “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah brings his Off the Record Tour to Orpheum Theatre in November.

10 very best stand-up comics coming this fall

10:17am
The packed comedian schedule promises talented names on the national and local circuit.
10:16am
During a summer in the country, 8-year-old Cocó experiences deep revelations while tending to beehives in “20,000 Species of Bees.”

Hollywood is a bit up in the air but there's a movie series for everyone

From erotic shorts to "Singin' in the Rain," Twin Cities movie festivals have you covered.
10:15am
Lily Gladstone and Leonardo DiCaprio star in Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

10 movies we're most excited for this fall

Get ready for a scary, funny, Oscar-nominee-packed autumn at the multiplex.
10:14am
Larissa FastHorse got her first commission as a playwright at Minneapolis’ Children’s Theatre Company for “Average Family,” staged in 2007.

Broadway playwright Larissa FastHorse returns to her 'artistic home' for 2 shows

She has co-written a Minneapolis-set comedy for the Guthrie and adapted "Peter Pan" for the Ordway.
10:13am
Jim Lichtscheidl and Sun Mee Chomet in Jungle Theater’s “Dinner for One.”

Top 10 dramas and musicals onstage to be giddy about this fall

Gov. Harold Stassen, Bob Dylan and Patti LuPone all get their moment in Twin Cities playhouses.
September 14
Will we see Stevie Nicks in concert again after she performs with Billy Joel this fall at U.S. Bank Stadium?

Could this fall be the last time for these Rock Hall of Famers in concert in Twin Cities?

Our critic forecasts the chances of Clapton, Eagles, Queen, Aerosmith, Stevie Nicks and Peter Gabriel returning.
10:12am
Peter Gabriel performed during the 2004 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, when he was inducted as a solo act.

Top 10 concerts of note in the Twin Cities this fall

Our critics' highlighted picks include veteran acts such Peter Gabriel and Aerosmith and newcomers Stephen Sanchez and Kim Petras.
10:11am
Artists of Latino descent on the rise in the Twin Cities

Walker Art Center, the Minneapolis Institute of Art and the Weisman Art Museum have Latina women in leadership roles.
10:08am
10 must-see Twin Cities art exhibitions coming fall 2023

From Native photographers to optical illusions, there is a lot to see this fall.
10:08am
Christopher Page-Sanders, Shaquelle Charles and Demetia Hopkins in Dianne McIntyre’s “In the Same Tongue.”

Dianne McIntyre is the queen of dance collaborations and improvisations

She seeks to create music with movement in her world premiere, "In the Same Tongue," at the Walker Art Center.
10:07am
Ananya Dance Theater blends rage, confusion, connection and joy in “Michhil Amra — We Are the Procession.” It will be performed at St. Paul’s

10 can't-miss dance performances this fall

Roster includes step-dancer Michael Flatley and choreographers Sandy Silva and Trajal Harrell.
10:06am
A pop-up Malibu Barbie Cafe hits the Mall of America this fall.

10 family-friendly seasonal events for a festive fall in the Twin Cities

A Barbie Cafe, Lego Brick Fest, orchards, monster trucks and more are perfect for kids.
9:40am
A sampling of competitors in 2022’s Bloody Mary Festival.

10 things to do for grown-up fun this fall in the Twin Cities

Think drag brunches, pub crawls, ghost tales and more.