Twin Cities Suburbs

Falcon Heights floats plan to charge for street parking during State Fair

Residents would not have to pay. Officials says the plan could bring in $100,000 to $200,000 to cover costs.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 28, 2025 at 1:21PM
573503843
Opening day of the Minnesota State Fair, Thursday, August 24, 2017. (Photos: Glen Stubbe (top left, top right)/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Falcon Heights is mulling a plan that would require drivers to pay to park on some city streets during the Minnesota State Fair.

On Wednesday, the Falcon Heights City Council took the first step to move the idea forward by approving a measure to modify city ordinance to allow for e-meters.

The council also passed a measure to explore entering into a contract with Parkmobile, the same vendor that provides app-based parking services in Minneapolis and St. Paul and Rochester.

But a final decision has not been made, said City Administrator Jack Linehan during Wednesday’s City Council meeting and public hearing.

“This is one step of many,” Linehan said. “If we do go down this path, there will further action from the city. We are still building this.”

The proposal calls for the city to charge $25 a day for those who park on streets in the Northome and Northeast neighborhoods during the 12 days of the fair. Residents who live on the affected streets would be given one free pass per household allowing them to park for free as they do throughout the rest of the year.

The proposed change, which city officials said could bring in $100,000 to $200,000 in revenue for Falcon Heights, got mixed reviews from residents.

Sue Majerus raised concerns about family members or friends having to pay the fee when coming to visit.

“One parking spot doesn’t do it for me,” she said. And when the mail carrier comes, “I hope he doesn’t have to pay $25 to park there.”

Others such as Bob Haight, who has lived in Falcon Heights since 1991, supported the idea.

“Falcon Heights has served as a parking lot for the fair,” he said. “I strongly support this resolution. It can’t happen soon enough.”

The Ramsey County city that is home to the fairground has been exploring the charge-for-parking idea for “quite a while,” Linehan said. A task force was assembled to study the proposal.

“We get wear and tear on our streets,” said task force member Georgiana May. “We have the expense of adding porta potties. We spend money on extra police. We don’t get compensated from the State Fair for these expenses.”

Some who spoke at Wednesday’s meeting said the charge would add an expense for people with low incomes looking to keep a visit to the fair more affordable. Others said the city should make money off the fair. Some wanted to know if the new money would help offset future street assessments or result in lower taxes.

City officials hope, if enacted, e-meters would improve parking compliance. The neighborhoods have about 800 spaces where e-meters would be used.

Under the potential terms, Falcon Heights would keep $20 of the $25 collected, with the remainder going to Parkmobile.

“As two former mayors said, it has been an ongoing struggle for this city to get adequate reimbursement from the State Fair,” said Council Member Paula Mielke. “It’s never going to happen. This is a way to cover costs and ideally create a revenue stream” that is not on property taxes, she said.

For now, the measure calls for using e-meters only during the State Fair, but the ordinance could be amended annually to allow for their use for other events such as car shows.

The City Council could take up the discussion at its next meeting, April 2.

about the writer

about the writer

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

See Moreicon

More from Twin Cities Suburbs

See More

Twin Cities Suburbs

Falcon Heights floats plan to charge for street parking during State Fair

573503843

Residents would not have to pay. Officials says the plan could bring in $100,000 to $200,000 to cover costs.

Twin Cities Suburbs

Investigation of pedestrian death has Hwy. 169 closed during morning commute

card image

Twin Cities Suburbs

Latest of many serious crimes sends Twin Cities woman to prison for murder with sports car

card image