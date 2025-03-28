Falcon Heights floats plan to charge for street parking during State Fair

Falcon Heights is mulling a plan that would require drivers to pay to park on some city streets during the Minnesota State Fair.
On Wednesday, the Falcon Heights City Council took the first step to move the idea forward by approving a measure to modify city ordinance to allow for e-meters.
The council also passed a measure to explore entering into a contract with Parkmobile, the same vendor that provides app-based parking services in Minneapolis and St. Paul and Rochester.
But a final decision has not been made, said City Administrator Jack Linehan during Wednesday’s City Council meeting and public hearing.
“This is one step of many,” Linehan said. “If we do go down this path, there will further action from the city. We are still building this.”
The proposal calls for the city to charge $25 a day for those who park on streets in the Northome and Northeast neighborhoods during the 12 days of the fair. Residents who live on the affected streets would be given one free pass per household allowing them to park for free as they do throughout the rest of the year.
The proposed change, which city officials said could bring in $100,000 to $200,000 in revenue for Falcon Heights, got mixed reviews from residents.
Sue Majerus raised concerns about family members or friends having to pay the fee when coming to visit.