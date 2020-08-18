A 21-year-old Fairmont, Minn., man has been sentenced to 35 years in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Wilhelmina M. Wright for producing child pornography and engaging in “sextortion.”

Dylan Matthew Deling used multiple social media and chat platforms to threaten teenage girls, unless they sent him explicit images and videos of themselves. He was sentenced Monday.

“Deling sextorted more than 40 minor girls whom he knew to be or believed were between 11 and 17 years old,” the U.S. Attorney’s office of Minnesota, said in a statement.

According to the charges he threatened to rape the girls and kidnap and murder their families if they did not send him photos. In some cases, Deling posted pictures of them on internet sites when they refused to comply.

To underscore his threats, prosecutors said, he sent screenshots of maps of the girls’ residences, family members’ contact information and other identifying information to the girls.

The incidents took place between October 2017 and Aug. 2, 2018.

Deling had earlier been convicted in state court for possession of child pornography and was required to register as a sex offender.

He used a range of social media and platforms including Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram, Kik and Skype, conducting sexually explicit chats, then threatening to reveal the details to the girls’ families unless they produced images. Even after his arrest, he continued to engage in extortion activity on a prison phone.

Deling, who used the pseudonyms “Jason Keens” and “Dylan Nash,” conducted the extortions against girls in Minnesota and nationwide.

He fired a public defender during legal proceedings and was appointed a second attorney. He pleaded guilty, then filed a motion through his new attorney to withdraw the plea, claiming that his first lawyer misled him, telling him he would receive no more than 25 years imprisonment in exchange for the plea. He also said he lacked the mental capacity to make an intelligent voluntary plea due to his confinement.

Judge Wright rejected the motion to withdraw the plea, finding that Deling “had the requisite mental capacity to enter a plea.” She noted that Deling swore that he understood the plea agreement and consequences of pleading guilty, including the potential length of imprisonment that he might face.

The mother of one of his extortion victims, identified as “Minor C,” urged imprisonment. The girl produced pornography images when she was 17 in response to Deling’s threats, according to court documents.

“When Minor C ultimately refused Deling’s demands, Deling disseminated sexually explicit images of Minor C to multiple members of Minor C’s family,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Miranda E. Dugi, wrote.

The girl’s mother was instrumental in providing information to law enforcement about Deling’s threats. She described Deling’s offense as having “shattered” and “smashed” Minor C and her family, causing pain that aggravated the girl’s depression and anxiety.

“I try not to think about this anymore, but at times it comes to mind, and I feel a profound sense of sadness and grief,” the mother wrote in a letter to the court. “He stole so much from my daughter, and from our family, things we can never get back.”

U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald praised the long sentence, saying “this defendant’s victimization went beyond sexual exploitation; his ultimate goal was to instill fear and humiliation.”

The case was investigated by the FBI, coordinating with state and local law enforcement inside and outside Minnesota.