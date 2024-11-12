FACT FOCUS: Election officials knock down Starlink vote rigging conspiracy theories

The term ''air-gapped'' refers to a security measure that isolates a secured computer network from those that are unsecured. This means it is impossible to use the internet to manipulate the software that tallies Georgia's votes or the memory cards on which they're recorded, according to Hassinger. He explained that memory cards are transported by hand in secure bags with tamper-evident ties to a central elections office where votes are tabulated. There is also a chain of custody protocol in place so that their movement is well documented.