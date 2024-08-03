Facing White Sox on a record losing streak, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli skittish

There was a line of questioning Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was not interested in having media members pursue before Friday night’s contest. That was anything to do with the 17-game snag the opponents, the Chicago White Sox, found themselves stuck with on arrival at Target Field.
Asked if he had ever experienced such a losing streak, Baldelli said: “I don’t know. I’ve probably been there.”
Come on, Rocco — a wonderful youth player in the Providence, R.I., area, the sixth overall draftee by Tampa Bay in 2000. We don’t believe you ever approached losing 17 in a row.
“I’ve been part of all kinds of teams,” he said.
OK, Tampa Bay did lose 15 in a row as the Devil Rays in 2002, but you only heard about it, Rocco. You arrived the next season and finished third in American League Rookie of the Year voting.
There was no doubt Baldelli was feeling a touch of pressure for the start of this final series of the season with the White Sox. And who could blame him? The only satisfactory outcome for the weekend was a sweep — and the Mighty Whiteys are required to win a game eventually.