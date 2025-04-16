Facing eviction, disabled couple rally support to stay in their Maplewood apartment

Tears welling in his eyes and his already shaky voice quivering with emotion, Darrell Paulsen told a crowd of supporters at his Maplewood apartment Tuesday that he wouldn’t heed a court order to vacate his home by midnight Wednesday.
He and his longtime partner, Nikki Villavicencio, said they weren’t just being defiant to the court order, Paulsen said. They had nowhere else to go.
“We made this a home where we can live independently and not have to be in a facility,” Paulsen said of the $85,000 in state-paid accommodations made to make the unit accessible for the wheelchair-dependent couple over the past six years. “Please, help us stay.”
State lawmakers told the crowd that that they want to help them do just that, boosting eviction protections for disabled Minnesotans. Rep. Peter Fischer, DFL-Maplewood, and Sen. John Hoffman, DFL-Champlin, said it appears there are no special state protections against eviction afforded to people with disabilities.
“We need to change that,” Hoffman said.
On April 7, Ramsey County District Judge Reynaldo Aligada ordered the couple to vacate the apartment after the property owner, Layers Investment Group of Savage, had proven the eviction was legal.
Not only had Layers given the couple adequate notice for the month-to-month lease, Aligada said, but Paulsen had violated terms on the lease by smoking marijuana in the apartment. While Paulsen, who has cerebral palsy, said he’s been prescribed cannabis by his doctor, smoking is not protected.
The couple’s claims that the eviction efforts were discriminatory against them — as well as retaliation for their accommodation requests — were not proven, the judge wrote in his order.