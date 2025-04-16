News & Politics

Facing eviction, disabled couple rally support to stay in their Maplewood apartment

Some state legislators want to boost eviction protections for disabled Minnesotans after the Maplewood couple’s experience.

By James Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 16, 2025 at 5:00PM
Darrell Paulsen with the help of daughter, Alley, speaks Tuesday about the difficulties he and his partner are facing as a disabled couple about to get evicted. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Tears welling in his eyes and his already shaky voice quivering with emotion, Darrell Paulsen told a crowd of supporters at his Maplewood apartment Tuesday that he wouldn’t heed a court order to vacate his home by midnight Wednesday.

He and his longtime partner, Nikki Villavicencio, said they weren’t just being defiant to the court order, Paulsen said. They had nowhere else to go.

“We made this a home where we can live independently and not have to be in a facility,” Paulsen said of the $85,000 in state-paid accommodations made to make the unit accessible for the wheelchair-dependent couple over the past six years. “Please, help us stay.”

State lawmakers told the crowd that that they want to help them do just that, boosting eviction protections for disabled Minnesotans. Rep. Peter Fischer, DFL-Maplewood, and Sen. John Hoffman, DFL-Champlin, said it appears there are no special state protections against eviction afforded to people with disabilities.

“We need to change that,” Hoffman said.

On April 7, Ramsey County District Judge Reynaldo Aligada ordered the couple to vacate the apartment after the property owner, Layers Investment Group of Savage, had proven the eviction was legal.

Not only had Layers given the couple adequate notice for the month-to-month lease, Aligada said, but Paulsen had violated terms on the lease by smoking marijuana in the apartment. While Paulsen, who has cerebral palsy, said he’s been prescribed cannabis by his doctor, smoking is not protected.

The couple’s claims that the eviction efforts were discriminatory against them — as well as retaliation for their accommodation requests — were not proven, the judge wrote in his order.

The next steps — for the couple and for their landlord — are unclear. As of Wednesday morning, Paulsen told the Minnesota Star Tribune, the couple was still in the apartment. He said they have no one to help them and their 13-year-old daughter move.

Emmanuel Aguda is listed as the contact for Layers Investment Group. On Monday, he refused to answer questions from the Minnesota Star Tribune when asked about the eviction, referring a reporter to his lawyer.

In a phone interview, attorney Timothy Baland said his client was justified in the eviction, noting that two of the building’s four tenants had also been evicted and a third was staying as a caretaker.

Related Coverage

News & Politics

Hutchinson woman’s struggle to navigate Minnesota’s Medicaid system highlights long wait for aid

Politics

Minnesotans with disabilities say proposed budget cuts would ‘bring us backward’

Twin Cities Suburbs

Anoka axes rental rules that prompted evictions over 911 calls. Will other cities follow?

“They’re not being singled out in any way here,” Baland said. “They were given notice to vacate. They didn’t get out.”

He added: “We don’t go around looking for people in wheelchairs in order to evict them.”

‘Little choice’ but to evict

In an email, Baland added that property owners have rights to give tenants notice to vacate and evict them when they don’t follow the lease and law.

“The property owner is the victim in this case, because he provided the requisite notice and the defendants did not vacate ... I did everything possible to NOT file an eviction against these particular defendants,” he added. “However, in the end, the defendants left the property owner with little choice but to actually file the eviction.”

Villavicencio was born with a rare condition that leaves her unable to use her hands. She had a number of modifications made to the apartment so she can use her feet to cook and perform other functions of everyday life.

Villavicencio, a Maplewood City Council member, has been a vocal activist for disabled people to live as independently as they can. It’s unfair, she said, that her landlord, who bought the property last year, will be able to take possession of the accommodations made to the apartment by the previous owner with the government assistance obtained by her and Paulsen.

“It’s wrong,” she said.

Fischer, the state representative, agrees, adding that he suspects Aguda is planning to convert the building into a group home for disabled people, which they can make more money on.

A message left with Baland about that wasn’t immediately returned Wednesday.

Fischer said he and Hoffman will work to boost eviction protections for disabled Minnesotans and keep property owners from taking ownership of units that have had accessibility accommodations made.

In the meantime, he said of the couple, “it doesn’t seem there are a lot of of options for them right now.”

about the writer

about the writer

James Walsh

Reporter

James Walsh is a reporter covering social services, focusing on issues involving disability, accessibility and aging. He has had myriad assignments over nearly 35 years at the Star Tribune, including federal courts, St. Paul neighborhoods and St. Paul schools.

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

News & Politics

Facing eviction, disabled couple rally support to stay in their Maplewood apartment

card image

Some state legislators want to boost eviction protections for disabled Minnesotans after the Maplewood couple’s experience.

Cannabis

Want to celebrate 4/20? Here are dozens of weed-themed events across Minnesota.

An attendee celebrates at 4:20 p.m. by lighting up marijuana during the Mile High 420 Festival Friday, April 20, 2018, in Denver. The annual celebration was projected to attract an estimated 50,000 people in Civic Center Park.

Greater Minnesota

Minnesota teen gets 3 years in juvenile detention for fatal stabbing at party

card image