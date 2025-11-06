News & Politics

Flight experts say prepare for ‘unholy mess’ at airports, including MSP, as FAA reduces air traffic

Whether MSP is on a list of directly impacted airports or not, analysts said cuts to flights are bound to cause disruptions nationwide and touch the Twin Cities in some way.

By Elliot Hughes

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 6, 2025 at 4:42AM
It is not yet known if the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport will be on the list of 40 airports with air traffic reduced by 10%. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Federal Aviation Administration announced Wednesday it would reduce 10% of air traffic from 40 airports starting Friday because of the government shutdown, and big disruptions are expected as a result.

It is not yet known if the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport will be on the list, which officials said would be released Thursday.

In interviews with the Minnesota Star Tribune, two travel industry analysts said MSP is likely to be included, although one of them, Henry Harteveldt, a travel industry analyst at San Francisco-based Atmosphere Research Group, said it’s possible MSP could be exempted if it has maintained adequate staffing for air traffic controllers.

Messages left with MSP officials were not returned Wednesday.

Either way, both Harteveldt and Kyle Potter, the executive editor of Twin Cities-based flight alert service Thrifty Traveler, said placing the restrictions with less than 48 hours’ notice is bound to cause disruptions nationwide and touch the Twin Cities in some way.

“I don’t want to scare people, but at the same time, it’s hard not to see this as having a really debilitating effect on all air travel,” Potter said.

Harteveldt estimated a 10% reduction in air traffic would mean 3,000 or more canceled flights a day, and the effects would only snowball from there.

That many canceled flights would produce more than 400,000 customers a day who need to be reaccommodated, Harteveldt said. And since planes and their crews will fly through four or five airports a day, it will force airlines to make substantial changes to their logistics.

Even if MSP is not on the list, “flights to Minneapolis are going to be affected because the damage of these decisions is going to spread beyond the 40 markets that ultimately get targeted,” Potter said.

Harteveldt said that because the FAA did not give airlines advance notice about the restrictions, he expects their reactions to be “fluid” through the weekend, with new announcements on disruptions made daily.

“I’m not going to lie; it’s going to be an unholy mess for the next few days if these cuts go through,” Harteveldt said.

The FAA directs more than 44,000 flights a day. The agency said the restrictions would remain in place as long as necessary.

Harteveldt and Potter said there is no direct precedent for the circumstances of the restrictions announced Wednesday. Harteveldt said the closest comparison would be in 1981, when President Ronald Reagan fired 11,000 air traffic controllers who were on strike and restricted air traffic in the aftermath.

This time around, the nation is already dealing with a shortage of air traffic controllers. Those who are hired haven’t been paid since the government shutdown began Oct. 1.

The majority have been working six days a week and putting in overtime. Some have started calling out of work, creating staffing shortages and leading to flight delays at some airports.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said on Wednesday there has been growing fatigue among air traffic controllers.

Harteveldt said those circumstances create legitimate safety concerns, but a lack of advance notice for airlines will leave them scrambling.

“This implies to me that they’re taking a hacksaw when a scalpel is more effective,” he said.

Advice for travelers

For those planning to travel in the coming days, Potter advised them to pay close attention to their email and headlines about the airlines’ next steps. He said travelers should already think about backup plans — traveling by car or train instead — and to know their rights.

He said if airlines cancel a flight or delay a domestic flight for three hours or more, customers are entitled to a refund.

“You can’t let the airlines stick you with a credit or a voucher that might expire in a year or less,” he said.

This story contains material from the Associated Press.

about the writer

about the writer

Elliot Hughes

Reporter

Elliot Hughes is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

News & Politics

Flight experts say prepare for ‘unholy mess’ at airports, including MSP, as FAA reduces air traffic

card image
Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune

Whether MSP is on a list of directly impacted airports or not, analysts said cuts to flights are bound to cause disruptions nationwide and touch the Twin Cities in some way.

News & Politics

Wife convicted in killing of Detroit Lakes missionary in Africa

card image

St. Paul

St. Paul Mayor-elect Kaohly Her on how she won and what she plans to do next

card image