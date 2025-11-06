Flight experts say prepare for ‘unholy mess’ at airports, including MSP, as FAA reduces air traffic

The Federal Aviation Administration announced Wednesday it would reduce 10% of air traffic from 40 airports starting Friday because of the government shutdown, and big disruptions are expected as a result.
It is not yet known if the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport will be on the list, which officials said would be released Thursday.
In interviews with the Minnesota Star Tribune, two travel industry analysts said MSP is likely to be included, although one of them, Henry Harteveldt, a travel industry analyst at San Francisco-based Atmosphere Research Group, said it’s possible MSP could be exempted if it has maintained adequate staffing for air traffic controllers.
Messages left with MSP officials were not returned Wednesday.
Either way, both Harteveldt and Kyle Potter, the executive editor of Twin Cities-based flight alert service Thrifty Traveler, said placing the restrictions with less than 48 hours’ notice is bound to cause disruptions nationwide and touch the Twin Cities in some way.
“I don’t want to scare people, but at the same time, it’s hard not to see this as having a really debilitating effect on all air travel,” Potter said.
Harteveldt estimated a 10% reduction in air traffic would mean 3,000 or more canceled flights a day, and the effects would only snowball from there.
That many canceled flights would produce more than 400,000 customers a day who need to be reaccommodated, Harteveldt said. And since planes and their crews will fly through four or five airports a day, it will force airlines to make substantial changes to their logistics.