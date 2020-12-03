The Vikings’ latest injury report comes with good news at right guard, bad news everywhere rookie D.J. Wonnum is turning heads, and one giant All-Pro addition in middle linebacker Eric Kendricks.

Kendricks, who has posted a career-high three interceptions in the past four games, showed up on Thursday’s injury report as limited with a calf injury. He wasn’t listed on Wednesday’s injury report.

Kendricks hasn’t missed a game because of injury since 2018.

Meanwhile, offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak said the Vikings split reps at right guard between Ezra Cleveland, who was limited again because of an ankle injury, and Brett Jones, who was upgraded to full participation after being limited with a neck injury on Wednesday.

“Ezra had a good day today,” Kubiak said. “We worked both he and Jonesey. We’ll see when we get to game day. It sure looks like Ezra has a chance to be back in full force this week. Let’s see what happens. It’s sure nice to see him back moving around today. I trust them both.”

Cleveland, the rookie second-round draft pick, helped stabilize the offensive line during the team’s three-game win streak last month. With him sidelined the past two weeks, the Vikings went 1-1 with Jones at right guard.

Wonnum, the surprising rookie with three sacks, eight quarterback hits and a blocked field goal attempt, missed another practice Thursday because of ankle and back injuries. If he doesn’t practice Friday, he’s unlikely to play Sunday against the Jaguars.

Also missing practice for the second straight day was tight end Irv Smith Jr. (back). Running back Dalvin Cook (ankle) was limited again as the Vikings look to reduce his workload.

Punter Britton Colquitt and offensive tackle Rashod Hill returned to practice Thursday after missing Wednesday for noninjury related purposes.

Rudolph nominated for Rooney award

Tight end Kyle Rudolph was the Vikings’ nominee for this year’s Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. Former Vikings running back Adrian Peterson won it last year while playing with Washington.

“It means a lot,” Rudolph said. “That’s an award you see each and every year when you’re voting for the Pro Bowl, and you see the guys that are always nominated for that award, and they’re usually guys that have been around this league for a long time and both have success on and off the field.

“I always try to pride myself on being a good teammate, being one that’s there for younger guys who are in the situation that I was once in. … And I just try to have a good time and enjoy living out a childhood dream.”

Cousins wins NFC award

Kirk Cousins, whose game-winning touchdown drive in the final two minutes beat the Panthers on Sunday, was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week on Thursday. It was his fifth career player of the week award but his first as a Viking.

The award caps a November in which Cousins led the league in passer rating (124.3) while helping the Vikings to a 4-1 record. His 115.7 rating in Sunday’s 28-27 win was Cousins’ fourth straight 100-plus rating, tying a franchise record.

Etc.

• Special teams coordinator Marwan Maalouf said the team won’t decide on a punt returner for Sunday’s game until later in the week. He said he’s getting Chad Beebe, K.J. Osborn and Bisi Johnson ready for the position. Osborn’s struggles led to Beebe taking over the spot last week, but then Beebe had the late-game muff that nearly lost the game.

• Maalouf on why his group has struggled and been slow to develop: “I obviously didn’t think not having a preseason would affect us as much as it would, but it does. That’s the bottom line.”

• Released on Wednesday, linebacker Hardy Nickerson was signed to the practice squad on Thursday.