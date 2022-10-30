Extended Perfection. Dry, But Rain on the Way?

Trick of Treat Forecast For Minneapolis

Hey Trick or Treaters, here's an early look at the forecast for Monday evening. It'll be a dry night with fall through the 50s after 5pm. This could be the warmest Halloween since 2000 and certainly no Halloween Blizzards this year.

Halloween Monday Forecast

Weather conditions on Monday will be quite mild with temps running nearly 10F to 20F above average for Halloween. Note that this could be the warmest Halloween since 2000.

"The U.S. Is in for Another Super-Dry Winter"

"The latest forecast from NOAA says that La Niña will make for a dry winter—a sign that we can expect another year of drought. Don't expect much relief from the ongoing drought out West this coming winter. La Niña is returning for its third consecutive year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced this week. This means that Western states will continue to see drier-than-average conditions this winter. "Drought conditions are now present across approximately 59% of the country, but parts of the Western U.S and southern Great Plains will continue to be the hardest hit this winter," said Jon Gottschalck, chief of the Operational Prediction Branch at NOAA's Climate Prediction Center. "With the La Niña climate pattern still in place, drought conditions may also expand to the Gulf Coast."

See more from Gizmodo HERE:

Precipitation Departure From Average This October

It's been a dry October with many locations nearly 1" to 2" below average for the month of October. The Twin Cities is now more than 2" below average, which is the 7th driest October on record to date. However, with no more rain in the forecast through Monday, it appears that this October will be the 6th driest October on record in the Twin Cities.

Precipitation Departure From Average This Fall

If you look at the precipitation deficit for the season (since September 1st) the deficit is even greater. Many locations are well below average with the Twin Cities approaching 5" below average since September 1st, which will likely wind up being the 2nd driest 2 months of Fall on record at the MSP Airport.

Precipitation Departure From Average Since Jan. 1st

The Twin Cities is now approaching 10" below average for the year, which through the end of October on Monday will be the 16th driest start to any year on record (through October 31st). Meanwhile, International Fall, MN is still nearly 9.50" above average, which is still the 2nd wettest start to any year on record there.

Drought Update

It has been a dry year for many across central and southern MN. Extreme drought continues across parts of the Twin Cities to the Minnesota River Valley where rainfall deficits have been the greatest. It would be nice to get a good soaking prior to heading into winter, but it doesn't appear that anything substantial is on the way anytime soon.

Fall Color Update

And going going gone... That's basically it for the fall color season. Sure, there's a little bit of color here and there, but accord to the MN DNR, we are past peak color across the state and will have to wait until next fall for more.

See more from the MN DNR HERE & Travel Wisconsin HERE:

Astonishingly Dry Stretch Continues

The weather outlook through the weekend into next week shows another several day stretch of dry weather with well above average temperatures. However, there might be something brewing late next week across the Upper Midwest, stay tuned!

Precipitation Outlook

The extended precipitation potential over the next several days doesn't show much in the way of heavy precipitation. We'll likely stay dry through about Wednesday or Thursday of next week, but there could be some precipitation potential late in the week. It's still too early to say for certain, but something could be developing.

Weather Outlook on Sunday

The weather outlook on Sunday across the region shows temps warming into the 50s and 60s, which will be 10F to 15F above average for late October. We'll also have plenty of sunshine, which will make it feel more like a nice late September day.

Weather Outlook Sunday

The weather outlook for Minneapolis on Sunday shows very quiet weather in place for the 2nd to last day of October. Mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s, will be well above average for this time of the year. Our splendid weather continues into late fall.

Meteograms for Minneapolis

The hourly forecast for Minneapolis on Sunday shows temps starting in the mid 40s in the morning and warming into mid 60s by the afternoon. We'll have dry and sunny skies with winds turning out of the NNW late in the day.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis over the next 5 days shows temps warming into the 60s over the next several days, which will be nearly 10F to 20F above average. Highs on Wednesday to reach 70F in the metro with near record highs for some.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended weather outlook over the next 7 days shows well above average temperatures continuing through the first few days of November. There could be some weather blowing through late next week, but it's too early to tell at this point. Stay tuned...

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook shows warmer than average temps in place across the eastern two-thirds of the nation. Meanwhile, cooler than average temps will be in place across the Pacific Northwest.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 Day precipitation outlook shows more active weather setting up across northern tier of the nation and especially in the Pacific Northwest. Meanwhile, drier weather will set up across the Southern US.

Extended Perfection. Dry, But Rain on the Way?

By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas

Sunshine and 60s for our last weekend of October? Yes, please! It's been hard to complain about the weather close to home this fall. Undoubtedly it has been dry, but this extended perfection will trickle into early November with near record warmth possible on Wednesday. Enjoy!

A friendly reminder that one week from today daylight saving time ends, which means that we'll fall back one hour as we enter standard time. The nice thing is that it'll be brighter in the morning, but darker sooner after arriving home from work and school. This will also be a good time to change batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. This concludes your public service announcement.

If you're keeping track tomorrow will be the warmest Halloween since 2000, when the Twin Cities hit 71 degrees. Safe to say, there won't be a repeat of the 1991 Halloween Blizzard that dumped more than 28 inches of snow from October 31st to November 2nd.

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center the weather pattern looks to turn more active late next week.

Extended Forecast

SUNDAY: Sunny & mild. Winds: NNW 5. High: 63.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and quiet. Winds: S 5. Low: 40.

MONDAY: Bright sun. Not too scary. Winds: SW 7-12. High: 64.

TUESDAY: What November. Feels like September. Winds: SSE 7-12. Wake-up: 43. High: 68.

WEDNESDAY: Few clouds. Near record warmth. Winds: SSW 10-20. Wake-up: 50. High: 70.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. T-showers overnight Winds: SSE 5-10. Wake-up: 56. High: 65.

FRIDAY: Rain and a few rumbles. Winds: WNW 10-20. Wake-up: 46. High: 53.

SATURDAY: Drier with more PM sunshine. Winds: S 10-15. Wake-up: 40. High: 55.

This Day in Weather History

October 30th

1951: An early snow storm drops as much as 8 inches of snowfall in north central Minnesota. Mora had 8 inches, while Long Prairie received 6 inches. Glenwood, Little Falls, Morris, and New London all had 5 inches of new snow. Meanwhile, surrounding areas received a couple of inches.

1936: An intense dust storm causes damage in Central Minnesota. Heavy wind damage is reported in Stearns County.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

October 30th

Average High: 51F (Record: 83F set in 1950)

Average Low: 35F (Record: 10F set in 1925)

Record Rainfall: 1.26" set in 1971

Record Snowfall: 0.8" set in 1951

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

October 30th

Sunrise: 7:48am

Sunset: 6:04pm

Hours of Daylight: ~10 hours & 15 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 49 seconds

Daylight LOST since Summer Solstice (June 21st): ~ 5 hour & 24 minutes

Moon Phase for October 30th at Midnight

2.0 Days Before First Quarter Moon

National High Temps Sunday

The weather outlook on Sunday shows well above average temps returning to the Upper Midwest with temps running nearly 10F to 15F above average! Temperature will be slightly below average across the southern tier of the nation.

National Weather Outlook Sunday

A slow moving storm system will bring scattered storms to the Gulf Coast States with a few isolated severe thunderstorms and locally heavy rain. Meanwhile, another storm system will take shape in the Pacific Northwest with areas of rain and high elevation snow.

National Weather Outlook

The weather outlook through Monday shows an area of low pressure sliding through the Eastern US with areas of rain and thunder. Meanwhile another storm system will develop in the Pacific Northwest.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, areas of heavier precipitation will continue in the Central and Southern US with the heaviest in the Pacific Northwest.

Snowfall Potential

Here's the extended snowfall outlook, which shows heavy snow potential in the mountains across the Western US. It's too early to tell, but parts of the High Plains and Midwest could get in on some snow late next week as well. Stay tuned...

Climate Stories

"How sea level rise contributes to billions in extra damage during hurricanes"

"When Hurricane Ian barreled into the coast of southwest Florida on Sept. 28, the mighty hurricane's 150-mph winds drove a massive and destructive storm surge inland. A preliminary estimate from NOAA puts Ian's damage at more than $50 billion, and damage estimates from some private insurers approach or exceed $100 billion. It's likely that tens of billions of this damage was caused by a catastrophic storm surge of 10 – 15 feet, which leveled countless structures on the low-lying barrier islands just south of where Ian's eye came ashore. Had Ian hit a century ago, when sea levels were about a foot lower, the storm probably would have caused billions less in storm surge damage, judging by the results from two studies looking at storm surge damage from 2012's Hurricane Sandy in New York. Taken together, the study results suggest that rising seas left a huge portion of U.S. coastal infrastructure – much of it built during the 20th century – vulnerable to storm surges."

See more from Yale Climate Connections HERE:

"What all cities can learn from New Jersey 10 years after Hurricane Sandy"

"I'm standing on a patchwork of herringbone-patterned pavers in the middle of a park. As far as moments go, it's a pretty uneventful one, but if I were made of raindrops coming down in heaps, I would be trickling down in between those pavers, draining through a bed of gravel, and slowly seeping into the soil below. These pavers make up the floor of a one-acre park called Southwest Resiliency Park, located in the low-lying City of Hoboken, New Jersey. On a regular day, much like the day I'm visiting, the park looks like a typical public space with shaded benches, a lawn, and a busy dog run. But when the skies rip open above it, the park turns into a precious flood-management tool thanks to permeable pavers, rain gardens, a cistern for rainwater harvesting, and an underground detention system that can hold 200,000 gallons of stormwater runoff."

See more from Fast Company HERE:

"5 Affordable Cities To Retire as a Snowbird"

"If you're used to riding out the cold in a northern state where the winters are long and harsh and the snowfall piles up, you might want to make a drastic change come retirement time. In other words, you may want to become a snowbird. Snowbirds are people who flee the cold, wintry season of their hometown and migrate to warmer locales in the south for those few months. While snowbirds often later become sunbirds — moving permanently to a sunnier, warmer state — in the interim, they must arrange to transition back and forth between seasons. This often means renting or buying a second home, which requires careful financial planning. To help you stay within your retirement budget, here are five affordable cities to retire as a snowbird, along with the average cost to buy a home or rent an apartment, how the cost of living compares to the national average, and what kind of weather you can expect in the winter."

See more From Go Banking Rates HERE:

Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter @TNelsonWX