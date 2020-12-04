CAPE TOWN, South Africa — An early-morning explosion at an oil refinery in the South African coastal city of Durban caused a large fire and sent plumes of black smoke into the air on Friday.
There were no reports of casualties but South African media, quoting an emergency services official, said six people had been treated for smoke inhalation. The fire spread to a nearby apartment building.
Authorities haven't said what caused the explosion.
The refinery, which is close to the Durban harbor, is owned by South African oil company Engen. The refinery is listed as the second biggest in the country and has a crude oil refining capacity of 120,000 barrels per day, according to Engen.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Explosion at South Africa oil refinery, no injuries reported
An early-morning explosion at an oil refinery in the South African coastal city of Durban caused a large fire and sent plumes of black smoke into the air on Friday.
World
Israel urges citizens to avoid Gulf, cites Iran threat
The Israeli government on Thursday urged its citizens to avoid travel to the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, citing threats of Iranian attacks.
World
Bangladesh moves ahead with Rohingya refugee relocation
Authorities in Bangladesh on Friday started sending a first group of more than 1,500 Rohingya refugees to an isolated island despite calls by human rights groups for a halt to the process.
World
One Good Thing: Hong Kong restaurant trains the disabled
Located smack in the middle of Hong Kong's bustling Mong Kok neighborhood, Dignity Kitchen offers an array of mouthwatering Singaporean fare — from piping-hot laksa (noodles in a spicy coconut milk broth) to fragrant slices of chiffon cake flavored with the essence of pandan leaves.
World
US adds Chinese chipmaker, oil giant to security blacklist
The U.S. government has stepped up a feud with Beijing over security by adding China's biggest processor chip maker and a state-owned oil giant to a blacklist that limits access to American technology and investment.