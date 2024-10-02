I’m partial to billboards, but yard signs are growing on me. I can practice my English and it’s a helpful reminder of who is running for office, because I’m so forgetful. I make my decisions based largely on yard signs.
Douglas: Expect a surplus of windy, mild days in the next two weeks
Two to three more shots at 80 degrees into the second week of October are possible.
Lately, in an effort to remain relevant, I’ve been showing off my own yard signs. My favorites: “Impeach Winter” and “Pro-Doppler!” “Mow My Lawn” gets adoring glances and in honor of expanding drought and fire risk across Minnesota I just added “Make It Rain!” Because freedom.
Sadly, I don’t see a drop of rain looking out at least two weeks, so your yard may get crunchier as we sail into mid-October. Frost? No time soon. A few nights in the 40s, but I see 60s and 70s, even two to three more shots at 80 degrees into the second week of October.
Many long-term weather and climate models keep us milder than average into most of winter. Not buying that just yet. We will see cold fronts and fresh piles of frozen water. Probably more snow than last winter now that El Niño has faded. Hold off on bonfires for now.
After low 80s Saturday, weather looks good for Sunday’s Twin Cities Marathon — 50s and gusty with sunshine.