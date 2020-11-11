Travel is treacherous across portions of the metro area and a large swath of southern, central and northeastern Minnesota on Wednesday morning as an early November storm blanketed some areas with 10 inches of snow and caked roads with ice and snow in others.

A semitrailer truck crashed on eastbound I-94 near Clearwater overnight, forcing the State Patrol to close the freeway for “unknown amount of time.” Motorists were being detoured at Hwy. 24 and diverted to Hwy. 10, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.

Between 4:30 and 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, the State Patrol responded to 176 crashes, 156 vehicles that had spun out or slid off the road, and 11 jackknifed semitrailer trucks. Twelve people were hurt but no weather-related deaths were reported, the patrol said.

Neither Minneapolis nor St. Paul had declared a snow emergency as of Wednesday moring as both cities prepared to clean up from between 3 and 5 inches of snow. But Golden Valley, Eden Prairie and New Hope did.

Officially the metro area’s tally was 5.5 inches at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, the National Weather Service said.

Other metro totals included 5.5 inches in Maple Plain, 5.1 inches in Victoria, 5 inches in Richfield and Delano, 4.8 inches at the Weather Service office in Chanhassen and more than 4 inches in Shoreview, Apple Valley, Burnsville and Bloomington as of late Tuesday night.

Traffic was at a standstill on eastbound I-94 near Clearwater, Minn. after a semitrailer truck crashed and blocked all lanes of the freeway early Wednesday.

Brainerd took the prize for the most snow with 10.1 inches, with Motley right behind at 10 inches. In northeastern Minnesota, Grand Rapids picked up 9.5 inches, the Weather Service said. More totals were expected to come in Wednesday morning, the weather service said.

A much quieter stretch of weather is on the way for the remainder of the week, starting with a mostly sunny Wednesday with a high of 37 degrees. Temperatures will remain in the 30s through Friday, moderating into the 40s for the weekend, the Weather Service said.

Thursday may bring a dusting to an inch of snow to the Twin Cities, the Weather Service said.