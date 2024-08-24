Weather

Excessive heat warning ahead for Sunday and Monday

With the dew point in the mid-70s, your body’s ability to cool down naturally via perspiration will be limited.

By Paul Douglas

August 24, 2024 at 8:09PM

“In the summertime, when the weather is hot, you can stretch right up and touch the sky” sang Mungo Jerry back in 1970. Not sure I want to touch the sky today. What may be the hottest hot front of summer is here. I know, great timing Paul.

An excessive heat warning is in effect Sunday and Monday for the Twin Cities metro and a big chunk of southwestern Minnesota for a heat index as high as 107. Dangerously hot. At MSP the mercury will only reach 91 today and 92 on Monday. The problem is the dew point: mid-70s.

All that extra water in the air will limit your body’s ability to cool down naturally via perspiration. Stay hydrated and take frequent breaks.

A fairly significant severe T-storm outbreak if possible Monday with hail and damaging winds in a few spots. 80s Tuesday into Saturday, but comfortable 70s will arrive for the first few days of September.

Speaking of heat: On Aug. 22, Dhahran, Saudi Arabia saw a heat index of 134 at midnight. The dew point was 95. Unimaginably hot weather. It can always be worse.

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

