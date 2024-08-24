“In the summertime, when the weather is hot, you can stretch right up and touch the sky” sang Mungo Jerry back in 1970. Not sure I want to touch the sky today. What may be the hottest hot front of summer is here. I know, great timing Paul.
Excessive heat warning ahead for Sunday and Monday
With the dew point in the mid-70s, your body’s ability to cool down naturally via perspiration will be limited.
An excessive heat warning is in effect Sunday and Monday for the Twin Cities metro and a big chunk of southwestern Minnesota for a heat index as high as 107. Dangerously hot. At MSP the mercury will only reach 91 today and 92 on Monday. The problem is the dew point: mid-70s.
All that extra water in the air will limit your body’s ability to cool down naturally via perspiration. Stay hydrated and take frequent breaks.
A fairly significant severe T-storm outbreak if possible Monday with hail and damaging winds in a few spots. 80s Tuesday into Saturday, but comfortable 70s will arrive for the first few days of September.
Speaking of heat: On Aug. 22, Dhahran, Saudi Arabia saw a heat index of 134 at midnight. The dew point was 95. Unimaginably hot weather. It can always be worse.
Dew points will climb to near 80 in the Twin Cities.