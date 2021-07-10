NEW YORK – The Brooklyn Nets named Timberwolves associate head coach David Vanterpool as an assistant coach on coach Steve Nash's staff.

Vanterpool was not expected to return to the Wolves after serving the past two seasons with the team.

He spent the previous seven seasons as an assistant coach for the Portland Trail Blazers. Portland star Damian Lillard voiced his frustration in February when the Wolves did not promote Vanterpool to coach after firing Ryan Saunders, instead hiring Raptors assistant Chris Finch.

Vanterpool, who also worked in the Oklahoma City front office and served three seasons as an assistant coach with CSKA Moscow, joins a Nets team that went 48-24 this season under Nash, the two-time NBA MVP hired as Brooklyn coach last year. The Nets lost to the Bucks in seven games in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

