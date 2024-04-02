A former teacher and volleyball coach in Pine Island, Minn., has received a 12-year term for sexually assaulting a young teenage student for more than two months last year.

Lindsey R. Schneeberger, 25, was sentenced Monday in Olmsted County District Court after she pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with abusing the girl starting when she was 13 years old.

With credit for a few days in jail after her arrest, Schneeberger is expected to serve the first eight years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

According to the criminal complaint:

The girl's mother told police on May 17, 2023, that she found text messages between her daughter and Schneeberger that included pet names such as "babe" and "baby." The mother said she had allowed her daughter to spend time at Schneeberger's home starting in March of last year.

The mother said she confronted her daughter about the messages, and the teen admitted that Schneeberger had been touching her sexually.

The teenager told an investigator that Schneeberger coached her in volleyball during the 2022 fall season and then became her physical education teacher in February 2023 until Schneeberger resigned weeks later.

The repeated assaults at Schneeberger's Rochester home continued until May 15, 2023, when the girl's mother found out about their encounters. Before then, the teen said, they had been together two to three times a week.

Schneeberger resigned from her teaching and coaching duties in mid-March 2023, according to Superintendent Tamara Champa.