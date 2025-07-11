Ex-sheriff’s deputy in northwest Minnesota and wife charged with trafficking, animal cruelty in Tennessee

A former Kittson County sheriff’s deputy and his wife are charged with animal cruelty and human trafficking in Tennessee.
James and Kelli Hewitt remain in custody since their arrests July 2 following “a significant investigation” related to trafficking for forced labor, the Giles County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office announced.
The agency said in a statement that eight people “were rescued and placed in a safer environment.” Giles County Sheriff Joe Purvis told the local newspaper that they ranged in age from 5 to 29 and said more charges and victims are expected.
James Hewitt, 65, served as a deputy in the northwest corner of Minnesota for 15 years and over 11 years as an inspector with U.S. Customs. Kelli Hewitt, 63, was a dog breeder on their former farm in Lancaster, Minn., where they graduated from high school and raised a large family made up of biological children and adopted children from around the world. They moved to the Nashville area in recent years, where they were active in church and supporting orphanages.
Court records obtained by the Minnesota Star Tribune show the Hewitts have each been charged with felony trafficking for forced labor and one felony count of involuntary servitude.
According to the charges, the Hewitts concealed a victim’s birth certificate from Haiti “while forcing the victim to perform manual labor.” The trafficking charges state that they trafficked for forced labor “by harboring the victim from a Haiti orphanage knowing that the victim will be subjected to involuntary servitude or manual labor.”
The couple also faces three counts of animal cruelty and one count of aggravated cruelty to animals.
During a search on July 2, agents found 44 dogs confined without water and another 31 dogs outdoors without doghouses. Eight chickens, a duck and a turkey were “all in a state of starvation.” Charges noted one turkey had already died.