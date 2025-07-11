Greater Minnesota

Ex-sheriff’s deputy in northwest Minnesota and wife charged with trafficking, animal cruelty in Tennessee

James and Kelli Hewitt were arrested July 2 and remain in custody. They are accused of human trafficking and animal cruelty.

By Kim Hyatt

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 11, 2025 at 3:42PM

A former Kittson County sheriff’s deputy and his wife are charged with animal cruelty and human trafficking in Tennessee.

James and Kelli Hewitt remain in custody since their arrests July 2 following “a significant investigation” related to trafficking for forced labor, the Giles County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office announced.

The agency said in a statement that eight people “were rescued and placed in a safer environment.” Giles County Sheriff Joe Purvis told the local newspaper that they ranged in age from 5 to 29 and said more charges and victims are expected.

James Hewitt, 65, served as a deputy in the northwest corner of Minnesota for 15 years and over 11 years as an inspector with U.S. Customs. Kelli Hewitt, 63, was a dog breeder on their former farm in Lancaster, Minn., where they graduated from high school and raised a large family made up of biological children and adopted children from around the world. They moved to the Nashville area in recent years, where they were active in church and supporting orphanages.

Court records obtained by the Minnesota Star Tribune show the Hewitts have each been charged with felony trafficking for forced labor and one felony count of involuntary servitude.

According to the charges, the Hewitts concealed a victim’s birth certificate from Haiti “while forcing the victim to perform manual labor.” The trafficking charges state that they trafficked for forced labor “by harboring the victim from a Haiti orphanage knowing that the victim will be subjected to involuntary servitude or manual labor.”

The couple also faces three counts of animal cruelty and one count of aggravated cruelty to animals.

During a search on July 2, agents found 44 dogs confined without water and another 31 dogs outdoors without doghouses. Eight chickens, a duck and a turkey were “all in a state of starvation.” Charges noted one turkey had already died.

Charges accuse the Hewitts of having a Tibetan mastiff dog that was “severely infested with fleas causing it to be anemic and at a substantial risk of death.”

The Hewitts are set to make an initial court appearance July 15.

Their listed attorney, Ashley Abraham, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

General Session Judge Robert Richardson Jr. on July 7 set their bond at $10,000, or $2,000 with conditions of house arrest, GPS tracking, “no contact with minors or witnesses to cases” and surrender of passports and firearms.

The sheriff’s office said that 15 agencies assisted with the investigation and execution of the search warrant, including the Department of Children’s Services, Child Advocacy Center, victim services, an animal shelter and veterinarians.

A 2016 article about Kelli Hewitt in the Grand Forks Herald stated she was a dog breeder. The article said she and her husband have 10 biological children and, at the time, 18 adopted children: 15 from Haiti, one from Ethiopia, one from China and another from Ukraine.

“The reason that I [started breeding dogs] is it just went really well with our family,” Kelli Hewitt told the Herald.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

about the writer

about the writer

Kim Hyatt

Reporter

Kim Hyatt reports on North Central Minnesota. She previously covered Hennepin County courts.

See Moreicon

More from Greater Minnesota

See More

Greater Minnesota

Ex-sheriff’s deputy in northwest Minnesota and wife charged with trafficking, animal cruelty in Tennessee

James and Kelli Hewitt were arrested July 2 and remain in custody. They are accused of human trafficking and animal cruelty.

Duluth

Duluth EPA lab employees on leave after signing dissent letter

card image

Greater Minnesota

Law enforcement shoots domestic assault suspect after pursuit in northwestern Minnesota

card image