Ex-sheriff’s deputy in northwest Minnesota and wife charged with trafficking, animal cruelty in Tennessee

James Hewitt, 65, served as a deputy in the northwest corner of Minnesota for 15 years and over 11 years as an inspector with U.S. Customs. Kelli Hewitt, 63, was a dog breeder on their former farm in Lancaster, Minn., where they graduated from high school and raised a large family made up of biological children and adopted children from around the world. They moved to the Nashville area in recent years, where they were active in church and supporting orphanages.