John Schumacher, who wore many hats in 31 years at Park Rapids High School, died Wednesday. He was 60. He was diagnosed with throat cancer 10 years ago.

Schumacher was the school’s athletic director for 14 years before retiring on July 1, 2018.

He also was Park Rapids’ football coach from 1999-2002, and its girls’ basketball coach three different times, winning 165 games. He also was an assistant coach at times in four sports.

“There was not a day where I hated my job. There wasn’t a day where I didn’t want to go to work,” said Schumacher, a physical education teacher part of his career, in a 2018 interview. “The administration, the teachers and the kids made me want to come to work every day.”

MGA awards winners

Frankie Capan of North Oaks was named the Minnesota Golf Association’s Men’s Player of the Year. Taylor Ledwein of New Prague and Kate Smith of Detroit Lakes were the Women’s Co-Players of the Year.

News services