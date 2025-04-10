Ex-Minnesota high school teacher gets prison for sending child porn to undercover agent

A teacher and youth sports coach in New Ulm, Minn., was sentenced to six years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty last year to a charge he shared videos of child sexual abuse.
Daniel John Janke, 54, of Mankato received his prison sentence Wednesday from Judge John Tunheim in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis.
His prison term will be followed by five years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota said in a news release Thursday.
Janke pleaded guilty Oct. 29 to one count of distribution of child sexual abuse material.
As part of his plea agreement, Janke admitted to knowingly sending child pornography when he sent the videos to an undercover FBI agent in October and November of 2023 on the social network Kik.
Online, Janke posed as “Jack Frost” with the user name “superMel101.” According to court documents, Janke asked to see naked images of the daughter of the undercover agent.
Janke shared a video online on Oct. 31, 2023, of sexual abuse and at least three images of minors, prosecutors said.
The victims in the video have been identified and do not live in Minnesota, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said, according to the indictment. The Virginia-based nonprofit organization reviewed the contents of Janke’s phone.